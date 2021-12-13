Welcome to Monday, everyone. We are getting closer and closer to Christmas, with one week to go, and so we have some awesome sales to share with everyone, including some excellent standouts. First up is Townscaper, a delightful city builder that's perfect for kids and adults alike. Next is Bad North: Jotunn Edition, one of the best real-time strategy games on the platform. Last but not least is Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition, a superb Metroidvania platformer that controls great with the touchscreen or a controller. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are the best temporarily free and on-sale apps and games to start the week.

If you're looking for older posts, here's where you can find our previous sales roundups.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

12 temporarily free and 39 on-sale apps and games for Friday Don't miss out on the sales for Samorost 2, Super Dynamite Fishing Premium, and Meteogram Pro Weather Widget

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email