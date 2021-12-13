Welcome to Monday, everyone. We are getting closer and closer to Christmas, with one week to go, and so we have some awesome sales to share with everyone, including some excellent standouts. First up is Townscaper, a delightful city builder that's perfect for kids and adults alike. Next is Bad North: Jotunn Edition, one of the best real-time strategy games on the platform. Last but not least is Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition, a superb Metroidvania platformer that controls great with the touchscreen or a controller. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are the best temporarily free and on-sale apps and games to start the week.
If you're looking for older posts, here's where you can find our previous sales roundups.
Free
Apps
- Genetic Helper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Stark Suspension USA $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- audioPro Player $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- PowerAudio Plus Music Player $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- PowerAudio Pro Music Player $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Fractal Space HD $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- NABOKI $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Data Defense $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Evertale $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Secret of Crimson Manor $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Save the boy $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Traffic Jam Car Puzzle Legend Match 3 Puzzle Game $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Castle Defender Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cooking Kawaii - cooking game madness fever $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Proton - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Fledermaus - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Neo - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Black Army Emerald - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Blex UI - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Color Crayon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Color Metal - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Glass HD - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lumbre - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- OS Round - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Plax - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Salpicons - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Win10 Flat - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Win Circle - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Carrera Digital Race Management - SmartRace $11.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Sun Locator Pro $8.49 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Face Video Morph Animator HD $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Animated Photo Widget + $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pro Audio Music Player $3.75 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sendmate [share files using wifi] $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Secret Files: Sam Peters $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Secret Files 3 $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Endurance: infection in space (Premium) $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Lost Fountain $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bad North: Jotunn Edition $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Harvest Moon: Light of Hope $14.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kathy Rain $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kathy Rain: Director's Cut $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kingdom: New Lands $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Railways of Love $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sleepin' Guy $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Townscaper $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Whispers of a Machine $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mathematiqa - Math Brain Game Puzzles And Riddles $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Darko - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Norma - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Rubuk - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Ares Launcher Prime,Themes Wallpaper App locker $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Computer Launcher Win 10 Launcher Prime $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Minimal White - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- OTO - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sagon: Dark Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lanting Icon Pack: Colorful $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Moxy Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Don't miss out on the sales for Samorost 2, Super Dynamite Fishing Premium, and Meteogram Pro Weather Widget