Welcome to Friday, everyone. As we inch closer and closer to Christmas, there are still some quality sales abound, including some awesome standouts. First up is a sale on Samorost 2, a gorgeous adventure game from Amanita Design. Next, I have a solid discount on Super Dynamite Fishing Premium, the king of dynamite fishing games. Last but not least is a sale on Meteogram Pro Weather Widget, a solid widget app for all of your weather reporting needs. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are the best temporarily free and on-sale apps and games to start the week.
If you're looking for older posts, here's where you can find our previous sales roundups.
Free
Apps
- Mandala Maker 360 $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
Games
- Stories: Your Choice (novels) $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Weapon King VIP - Making Legendary Swords $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- League of Stickman 2020- Ninja Arena PVP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Superheroes Junior Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Terra Fighter 2 Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Timing Hero PV: Retro Fighting Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Wonder Knights PV: Nonstop Action Shmup RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dungeon Corporation S: An auto-farming RPG game! $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Legend of the cartoon $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Awf Run [PRO] - watch face $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
Sale
Apps
- Serverless Bluetooth Keyboard & Mouse Premium $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Diseases & Disorders $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Glextor App Manager & Folder Organizer $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- My Face Shape Meter and frames $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Network Analyzer Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Science For Kids $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Meteogram Pro Weather Widget $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- WiFi Thief Detector Pro(No Ad) - Who Use My WiFi? $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Earth 3D - World Atlas $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- ElectroCalc PRO $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
- Forecast Now+ $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in ?
- global storms pro $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Café International $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- 6 takes! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pandemia: Virus Outbreak $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Green Project $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- CrossWords 10 Pro $1.59 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Super Dynamite Fishing Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- My Child Lebensborn $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Samorost 2 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Athletics 2: Summer Sports $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Daily Wallpapers Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Selene Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Selene Noir: Dark Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Vera Outline Black: Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Vera Outline Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Vera Outline White Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Flat Black - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Flawless KWGT $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- FusiOn for KWGT $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Winter Pro Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Comics Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Black Pie - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- iOS 15 White - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Smooth - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Vanilla - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Predator Luxury Watch Face $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Tactical Army Watch Face $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Don't miss out on the sales for Northgard, 9th Dawn III RPG, and Demetrios