Had a long day at work? School? We've all been there. At times like this, you probably want to kick back with your trustworthy Android smartphone or tablet and watch something to unwind after a long day. Or maybe playing a game is more on point?

But play what, exactly? If you want to relax, a hectic action game won't do. Even the best games on Android might not cut it. But how about some leisurely life sim content? Few games feel as serene and relaxing as Animal Crossing. Animal Crossing is the ultimate concoction of farming, crafting, and life simulation.

And, even though most entries remain exclusive to Nintendo, there's no shortage of games that capture its spirit on other platforms. We've rounded up the best Animal Crossing alternatives on Android, games that'll help you unwind after a long day at work or school.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp

What could possibly top Animal Crossing other than a fully-fledged Animal Crossing game on mobile? While you'll still need a Nintendo console to play the most recent entries, such as New Horizons, Nintendo has made great strides to bring its biggest franchises to mobile platforms.

Games like Fire Emblem, and Mario Kart, have all made their way to Android, and you can even play Zelda clones on Android as well.

As per the name, Pocket Camp puts an emphasis on the outdoors. But other than that, you're getting a familiar Animal Crossing experience with a heavy dose of decoration mechanics. Pocket Camp provides you with your very own campsite that you can outfit with all manner of decorations, and you can even invite your friends to explore. Best of all, it's a free title anyone can play.

Cat Forest - Healing Camp

In addition to human characters, Animal Crossing features lots of animals, including birds, squirrels, and mice. But what if the entire cast consisted entirely of cats? That's the idea that Cat Forest plays around with, much like a cat plays with its prey.

You see, Cat Forest is an Animal Crossing alternative, but with all of the characters being cats. Much like Pocket Camp, Cat Forest gives you reigns over a virtual campsite populated by a variety of furry felines.

Similarly, in this game, you can grow crops and then cook meals from the food you harvest, all while relaxing at a warm campfire or an even-warmer hot springs, all in the company of like-minded grimalkins. If you find yourself watching cat videos for hours on end, Cat Forest could scratch that itch much better.

Forager

The first criterion that any Animal Crossing-inspired game has to meet is being cute, and Forager passes right off the bat. This 2D open-world exploration game puts you in the shoes of a cutesy little character.

Forager features many of Animal Crossing's aspects, including crafting and the purchasing of land. Buying additional land not only gives you ownership over new environs but also opens access to new locations.

On that note, Forager does focus more on exploration, with dangerous dungeons abound, so not every aspect is relaxing. Forager costs $7.99 on the Play Store with the added benefit of no ads, lootboxes, or other microtransactions.

Minecraft

What introduction could possibly give Minecraft justice? It's the best-selling video game of all time, ahead of blockbusters like Grand Theft Auto V and The Witcher 3. Whether it deserves every accolade is debatable, but there's no denying that Minecraft boasts features that no other game accomplishes.

The biggest selling point of Minecraft is that its world is limited only by your imagination. With enough materials and planning to make them come to life, you can erect any construction, be it your own creation or a virtual representation of an actual building.

On top of all of this, the game comes with the added benefit of being able to play online with friends to loot the game's dungeons together. Understandably, Minecraft is a premium experience that'll set you back $7.49, but you're getting one of the most content-dense games on the market that can be just as relaxing as Animal Crossing or as hectic as Zelda; it's that versatile.

My Time at Portia

My Time at Portia takes inspiration from games like Animal Crossing and Harvest Moon. This open-world adventure revolves around a character who inherits a workshop from their late father.

With the help of this workshop, you'll build the game's pivotal town to your liking. And who knows, someone might take a liking to you, too, as the game also features a romancing system akin to many of the games that inspire it.

My Time at Portia is an Android port of the PC version, so you're getting a hefty game on the go. It costs $7.99, but the title is constantly updated with new content, with controller support planned for the future.

Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley has taken the gaming world by storm. Developed by just one person, the game features a surprising, seemingly endless amount of content, with activities like farming, mining, crafting, and fishing, to name a few, all vying for your time. In fact, the developer drew inspiration from games like Animal Crossing, Minecraft, and Terraria, not to mention Harvest Moon.

Stardew Valley goes for a mere $4.99 on the Play Store and even comes included with a Play Pass subscription. Better yet, it features so much content that it could take you hundreds of hours to experience all of it, especially since the 1.5 update is finally here.

Terraria

2D Minecraft. That's the easiest way to describe Terraria. Much like Mojang Studios' critically-acclaimed builder, Terraria is an open-world adventure game that lets you do all of the same things, but in 2D.

That doesn't make Terraria any less exhilarating or deep, as you'll still collect naturally occurring resources, build structures and populate them with merchants. Or you could just dig until you reach Hell itself.

With numerous updates since its release, Terraria's bursting with content, such as bosses, collectible armor, and weapon sets. Much like Stardew Valley, Terraria goes for $4.99 and delivers equal amounts of content that could easily last a lifetime.

The Sims Mobile

The Sims has a long history of existing as the most in-depth life simulator on the market. Much like its PC and console counterpart, The Sims Mobile lets you create a virtual representation of yourself and nudge them into the wonderful world of... nine to five work... family life, and... sigh... a mortgage.

As per tradition, The Sims Mobile manages to make these mundane and often tedious aspects of life seem fun and rewarding. Once you've made your character, you can continuously decide on their career path, the design of their house, and even their social circle. Not to mention that you can interact with other players and form relationships with them.

Enjoy the serenity of Animal Crossing on mobile

Not many games capture the look and feel of Animal Crossing, but that doesn't mean there are no alternatives on Android. If you're up for some farming, you can't go wrong with My Time at Portia or Stardew Valley. On the contrary, if you just want to relax, then Cat Forest fits the bill.

Did we miss your favorite Android game to relax with? Give it a shout in the comments below, and we'll make sure it gets the attention it deserves.