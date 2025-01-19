Your Android device has a range of accessibility features to support those with hearing, vision, and mobility challenges. Among these accessibility options, you'll also find features that boost productivity. No matter the device you use, whether it's a flagship Google Pixel phone or a budget model, these accessibility features are worth giving a go. Along with making your device easier to use, they can help you focus and save time.

7 Voice Access to control your device with voice commands

Whether you're traveling, multitasking, or have limited mobility, Voice Access allows you to control your device hands-free. You can use your voice to navigate your phone, open apps, and long press any on-screen element. Beyond that, you can use voice commands to scroll up or down, adjust the volume, open notifications, and edit text.

If you use a new Android device, you can use Voice Access from the get-go since it's built into the operating system. If you have an older model, you may have to download Voice Access from the Play Store. Here's how to activate it:

Navigate to your device's Settings app. Tap Accessibility and then choose Voice Access. Close

You can now speak voice commands to your phone. You can customize how it works by selecting Settings from the Voice Access page. For instance, you can keep this feature active during voice calls or have it time out after 30 seconds of silence. When used appropriately, this Android feature maximizes your productivity.

6 Extra dim when even minimum brightness is too bright

Sometimes, even the lowest brightness setting on your device is too harsh. That's where the Extra dim feature comes in. By reducing brightness below the minimum level, this setting reducse eye strain and improves your viewing experience.

There are two ways to turn on Extra dim. The first is via the Quick Settings menu. All you do is slide to view this menu and swipe until you find Extra dim. Tap it to turn it on. If you don't see this option in the Quick Settings menu, here's what you'll do:

Open Settings on your phone. Select Accessibility. Select Extra dim and tap the toggle next to Make screen extra dim to activate it. Close

You can also adjust the intensity on this page. If you want to keep the same brightness level when your device restarts, there's an option to customize that.

5 Magnification to see things on your device better

There are more than a few Android features we aren't keen on. However, some options, like the built-in Magnification tool, are incredibly helpful.

On Android phones and tablets, zooming in on the content and photos is straightforward. However, you can't zoom in on things like app interfaces, menus, and text within certain apps. That's where the Magnification tool can help. Here's how to set it up:

Open Settings. Tap Accessibility and choose Magnification. Turn on the Magnification shortcut by tapping the toggle beside it. Close

Now, select the shortcut and tap anywhere on the screen, except the navigation bar and the keyboard, for a magnified view.

You can magnify up to 8x using this built-in tool.

4 Sound Notifications to ensure you never miss important real-world sounds

Whether you're wrapped up in work or find it difficult to hear certain sounds, this Android accessibility setting ensures you don't miss critical alerts. The best part is that you choose which sounds you would like to receive alerts for. Here's how to turn on Sound Notifications:

Open Settings and select Accessibility. Tap Sound Notifications. Select Open Sound Notifications to turn on the setting. Close

After you activate it, your phone notifies you when it detects a sound. You don't have to use this setting throughout the day. But it is handy when wearing headphones or working in a noisy environment.

3 Live Transcribe to turn speech into text

Live Transcribe converts speech from conversations and app audio into real-time text on your screen. It's easy to see how this would benefit people who are hard of hearing. But it might help when clarity is vital, and you don't want to miss any details because of noise.

If you decide to activate Live Transcribe, play around with the customizations. For instance, you can adjust the text size for improved readability, change the voice, and more. If you use this feature often, set up a shortcut to your home screen for easy access.

2 Remove Animations to stop screen effects

If you are sensitive to sudden movements or animations on your screen, this accessibility feature creates a more comfortable user experience. Even if you're not, turning off animations gives the illusion of a faster device since there isn't any time lost in transitions.

The best part is that you don't have to dig into the developer settings to turn this off. Here's how to activate this feature:

Open Settings on your device. Select Accessibility and then choose Color and motion. Tap the toggle next to Remove animations. Close

If you try it and don't enjoy this feature as much, turn off the toggle to deactivate it.

1 Sound Amplifier to amplify surrounding sounds

This setting amplifies important sounds, both from your device and the surrounding environment. Whether you want to hear one-on-one conversations with your partner better or listen to the TV in a noisy room, Sound Amplifier comes in handy.

Here are the steps to activate it:

Open Settings on your device. Select Accessibility and choose Sound Amplifier. Select Open Sound Amplifier. Close

This setting reduces unwanted noise so that you can focus on what matters. You'll have to plug in wired or wireless headphones for this feature to work.

Make your device work for you with accessibility settings

There are plenty of other accessibility features available on Android devices. Play with these options and change the necessary settings to upgrade your Android experience. You can turn off any setting if it stops working for you.