Android 15 has only just started reaching Pixel phones, and as of writing, the rollout is still ongoing — my own Google Pixel 9 Pro hasn't seen the official release yet. Even though we're in the early days of Android 15, though, we've already heard a surprising amount about next year's major release, Android 16. In recent weeks, we've clocked leaks and rumors about codenames, potential new features, and even an unexpected release window. Here's everything you need to know about Android 16 (so far).

Android 16 leaks and rumors: what we've heard so far

A convention-breaking codename and some new features to boot

Android 16 won't launch until next year, and even its public beta program is still months away. Even so, we're starting to get an idea of what the update could look like, largely thanks to the reporting of Android maven Mishaal Rahman.

The next Android version may break with Google's established naming convention. Android versions have long had codenames inspired by desserts beginning with letters that progress through the alphabet sequentially: Android 2.0 Eclair, 2.2 Froyo, 2.3 Gingerbread, et cetera, all the way to Android 15 Vanilla Ice Cream. Based on that pattern, we'd expect Android 16's codename to start with W.

Apparently not so. Writing for Android Authority, Rahman reports that Android 16 will codenamed Baklava. Rahman says the reset is related to a change in Android's development: version 16 is meant to establish a trunk-based development model for Android, meaning the operating system will get more frequent, small code changes, rather than larger ones every few months.

As far as features users will feel right away go, we've already seen enough rumored that it seems obvious Android 16 will be a more significant update than this year's Android 15 was.

Again, as reported by Mishaal Rahman for Android Authority, Android 16 could introduce a fully redesigned quick settings panel. The updated panel sports a new look and, in the version Rahman was able to get working by tinkering with the Android 15 QPR beta, controversial new functionality. As tested in September, the redesigned panel makes it so that swiping down from the top of the screen surfaces your notifications, but to access quick settings, you have to swipe down with two fingers.

While a fresh coat of paint is overdue, I don't think the two-finger gesture will be the only way to access quick settings in the final version of Android 16. For one, it's remarkably bad UX design that would make it all but impossible to access quick settings one-handed. But also, swiping down from the top of the display with two fingers has fully expanded quick settings for years, and still does as of Android 15. I can't see quick settings outright requiring a two-finger gesture to access by the time this design sees a stable release.

The brightness slider in Android 16's quick settings panel will apparently look more like the tweaked volume settings do in Android 15, with a thicker bar and larger touch target. In its current in-development state, it also shows your display's brightness as a percentage while you make adjustments — a nice touch, though I think that functionality may make more sense as a developer option.

We may get the option to put any app inside a floating "bubble" in Android 16. While Android has offered functionality that generates a floating shortcut to a specific app since Android 11, these so-called bubbles have historically only worked for chat apps. According to Rahman, Android 16 could expand that functionality to any app on your device, allowing for temporary bubble-style shortcuts to browsers, utility apps, and more.

Android 16 could integrate Google's Advanced Protection features into the Android operating system. Advanced Protection is meant to provide additional safeguards for users who are at increased risk of phishing, surveillance, and other online attacks. In Android 16, there may be an option to enable Advanced Protection right from your phone's settings. It seems there will also be a new Advanced Protection API that will let apps see whether you're enrolled in the program and act accordingly, modifying functionality to suit your security needs.

Do Not Disturb could get a boost in Android 16 thanks to Priority Modes. Rahman writes that these modes are user-configurable notification settings that let you define a name, icon, and conditions under which the modes will start. Each Priority Mode can allow different notifications from different apps and contacts; for example, a Priority mode for sleep could silence all notifications that don't come from defined contacts, while a work Priority Mode could turn off notifications from social media and games.

When will Android 16 be released?

Google's evidently ahead of schedule for 2025

Android 16 is reportedly way ahead of schedule

While Android versions have long been released in either the late third or early fourth quarter of the year, Android 16 might be available sooner than that. Citing hidden references in Android 15's Compatibility Definition Document, Mishaal Rahman says that Android 16 is targeting a release in the second quarter of 2025 — meaning a stable release sometime before July.

With numbered Android releases getting smaller as features are added to AOSP on a more regular basis, an earlier release date for the next version is plenty believable. While we're still in the very early days, we'll be following leaks, rumors, and official news about the next big Android release until, and even after, Android 16 makes its way to our phones; check back often for all the latest developments.