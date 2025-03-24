Summary Android 16 Beta 3 expands the "Screen-off Fingerprint Unlock" to older Pixel phones.

The feature eliminates the need to wake the screen first before using the fingerprint scanner.

Google first introduced this option for the Pixel 9 with Android 16 DP2.

One frustrating drawback of Google’s Pixel phones is that the fingerprint scanner remains inactive when the screen is off. This quirk is present even on the Pixel 9 series, which ships with a more advanced and secure ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The limitation means you must wake up your Pixel's display or have Always-on Display enabled to unlock the phone by just placing your thumb over the fingerprint scanner. Thankfully, Android 16 will address this annoyance on all Pixel phones for good.

In Android 16 DP2, Google introduced a "Screen-off Fingerprint Unlock" option on the Pixel 9 series. As the name indicates, the feature allows you to unlock your Pixel 9 by placing your thumb over the fingerprint sensor, without waking up the display first.

Many assumed the feature would remain exclusive to Google's newest Pixels since they use an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and can work without passing light through the display. But that's not the case, with Android 16 Beta 3 expanding the feature to older Pixels as well (via Android Authority).

If you go to Settings > Security & privacy > Device unlock > Face & Fingerprint Unlock > Fingerprint Unlock on your Pixel 8 or older device running the latest Android 16 beta, you will see the "Screen-off Fingerprint Unlock" option.

Once activated, your Pixel’s display will automatically light up when you place your finger on the scanner, and the device will unlock if it recognizes the correct fingerprint. This is exactly how fingerprint unlock works on Android phones from Samsung, Xiaomi, and others. Google was the only outlier, requiring the extra step of turning on the display manually to activate the fingerprint scanner.

A small change that will enhance your Pixel's unlocking experience