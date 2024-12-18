Summary Camera Extension API has allowed Instagram to improve low-light image quality on Pixels and select Galaxy phones.

Android 16 will introduce Night Mode Indicator API to optimize low-light photo capture.

Night Mode Camera Extension support will expand to more devices.

Instagram users have long complained about poor picture quality when using the built-in camera app on an Android phone. Over the years, Google has worked closely with device manufacturers and Meta to improve the situation. On select Pixel and Galaxy phones, Instagram uses the Camera Extensions API to switch to Night Mode in low-light scenarios to take better images. With Android 16, Google will further improve this implementation.

In a post on the Android Developers blog, Google highlighted how the Camera Extensions API enables apps to capture better images (via @MishaalRahman). On devices like the Pixel 9 and Galaxy S24, Instagram takes advantage of the Night Mode Camera extension to take low-light photos.

Currently, when the app detects low-light conditions, a moon icon appears in the viewfinder, indicating that Night Mode is available. Tapping the icon enables low-light mode, enabling Instagram to capture brighter images with less noise.

With Android 16, Google will introduce a new Night Mode Indicator API, so apps can know when they are in a low-light environment and use Night Mode. The API will have the following three values:

UNKNOWN: The camera is unable to reliably detect the lighting conditions of the current scene to determine if a photo will benefit from a Night Mode Camera Extension capture. OFF: The camera has detected lighting conditions that are sufficiently bright. Night Mode Camera Extension is available but may not be able to optimize the camera settings to take a higher quality photo. ON: The camera has detected low-light conditions. It is recommended to use Night Mode Camera Extension to optimize the camera settings to take a high-quality photo in the dark.

The Camera Extensions API allows apps to take advantage of device-specific camera features, like Night Mode, Bokeh, and Face Retouch.

Camera Extension Night Mode support will expand to more devices

Currently, Instagram’s Night Mode is limited to the Pixel 6 and newer models, as well as the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Flip 6, and Fold 6. Google says the feature will expand to more devices.

While not mentioned, Snapchat also seems to rely on the Camera Extension API to add Night Sight support to its built-in camera on Pixel phones.