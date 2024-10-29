Key Takeaways New changes have been spotted, making it possible to toggle Wi-Fi and Bluetooth settings with a single tap.

This update could arrive in Android 16.

Android 16 is set to arrive in the first half of next year.

Over the years, Google has done great work with Android, making the necessary refinements to elevate its look and feel. And while Pixel users are basking in the latest release of Android 15, it looks like we're now starting to get more details about its follow-up, which is set to arrive in the first half of next year. While Android releases have traditionally landed towards the later part of the year, it looks like Android 16 could buck the trend thanks to Google making great progress so far with the upcoming update.

With that said, we've been seeing some interesting features and changes that could arrive with Android 16 thanks to dedicated experts digging into the code of recent updates and beta releases. Android Authority's Mishaal Rahman is one such expert and is now sharing details about a change that could make toggling Wi-Fi and Bluetooth a lot less annoying in Android 16.

Some have been asking for this for some time

While the Quick Settings panel has provided a quick and easy way for users to access some of the most vital settings found in Android, the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth toggles are, for some reason, two areas that require a little more effort if you're looking to quickly turn on and off these settings. Before Android 12, users were able to easily toggle these settings with just one tap, but that hasn't been the case recently.

Luckily, with Android 16, it looks like Google may be going back to the single tap settings. You can see from the image above, there's quite a big difference in the Quick Settings panel that can be hard to spot if you're not looking. While similar, Android 16 has small buttons on the left side of the that can in the Quick Settings panel that can be tapped in order to activate and deactivate Wi-Fi and Bluetooth settings.

Tapping onto the main section on the left will pop you into the traditional settings menu that will provide more settings options. While the chance might be small, this will provide users with two ways if they want to change their settings on the fly. Of course, this is really going to be about preference, but for the most part, this should satisfy most people using Android without making huge changes to the current look.

While this might not sound like a big deal, it may be if you were someone that was affected by this change that took place after Android 12. For the most part, nothing too exciting here, but it's small changes like this that really make Android more polished as time passes. Of course, we'll still have to wait and see whether this change will be a permanent thing or if something else will spring up. Let's hope that Android 16 betas start sooner than later.