Summary Google is working on a triple split-screen multitasking system for Android tablets inspired by OnePlus.

A code named 'flexible split-screen mode' was found in the Android 16 developer preview, hinting at the upcoming feature.

This new split-screen system is expected to enhance productivity on Android tablets, providing a simpler and more user-friendly experience.

Could Android tablets do the impossible and dethrone the iPad? Possibly, at least in the realm of productivity. Some new findings in the latest Android 16 developer preview point to a big development coming to some of the best Android tablets .

Google appears to be developing a triple split-screen multitasking system for tablets (via Android Authority). It is clearly inspired by the OnePlus Open Canvas, one of the most intuitive implementations of split screen multitasking we've seen. Open Canvas allows three apps to run simultaneously, with two of them taking the majority of screen real estate while the third occupies a small portion.

The proof is in the developer pudding

A strange code labeled 'flexible split-screen mode' was discovered in the Android 16 developer preview 2 by Android Authority's Mishaal Rahman. Although the feature was incomplete, Rahman found he could drag a window into split screen mode on his Pixel. Android then showed previews for three positions to place the window, hinting at Google's intention to support three side-by-side apps.

This revamped split-screen could work well with Android's app pairs feature, enabling users to save their favorite layouts for quick access. It could also provide a simpler, more tablet-friendly alternative to the desktop windowing introduced in Android 15.

Simple, flexible, and personal for the ultimate tablet experience

The OnePlus Open Canvas system was a breath of fresh air when we first saw it launch with the OnePlus Open foldable back in 2023. Three apps can stay open side-by-side in a swipeable carousel. You always see the edge of the third app at the side of your screen, and accessing it is just a quick swipe away. OnePlus brought this to tablets when it launched the Pad 2 last summer.

Google's desktop windowing feature requires more setup and seems intended for desktop-like displays. The OnePlus-style triple split-screen clearly would not work well on a small phone screen, so it can only be assumed Google intends it for use with foldables and tablets. It certainly makes using a tablet much more user-friendly.

If, and when, this rolls out to all Android tablets with Android 16, the Android tablet landscape will take another leap towards knocking the iPad off its pedestal. There are already some excellent tablets out there, like the Galaxy Tab S10 series or the Redmagic Nova gaming tablet . More OS-level productivity options can only make Android tablets better.