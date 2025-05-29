Summary Android 16 QPR1 Beta reveals potential new features including easier eSIM transfer, a 90:10 split-screen mode, and a possible optional split notification shade.

Code within the beta suggests Google is exploring comprehensive "theme packs" for Pixel devices, indicated by new strings and a reference to a future "Pixel Customization Packs" app.

This upcoming theming feature aims to offer a more unified customization experience beyond the current individual settings for wallpapers, colors, and icons, potentially including a dedicated theme marketplace.

Our first proper look at Material 3's expressive redesign came with the first Android 16 QPR1 beta earlier this month, unlocking not just minor refinements for our favorite operating system, but also a refreshed Quick Setting menu with resizable tiles.

The beta also brought changes to the recent apps menu, more blurry elements overall, paired with code that offers clues about what to expect next. The latter includes hints about an easier iPhone-to-Android eSIM transfer procedure, a new 90:10 split-screen mode, and Android's eventual Quick Setting and notification shade split, which will likely be optional.