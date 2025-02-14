Summary Android 16 might prevent users from changing crucial settings, like enabling app installation from unknown sources or granting accessibility access while they're on a call.

This disrupts a common tactic used by scammers to install malware and gain control of devices.

A warning prompt will alert users that the action they're trying to take is often requested by scammers, encouraging them to reconsider.

Your Android device already does a lot to prevent you from encountering spam and scam calls. Google's Phone app offers filters that prevent suspected spammers from reaching out to you, while tools like Hold for Me and Call Screening help you avoid unnecessary conversations.

Scam callers, despite measures, still remain a persistent threat, and Google wants to change that with Android 16.

Google dropped Android 16 Beta 2 yesterday, bringing camera updates like manual controls and color adjustment, support for UltraHDR images in HEIC format, a new widget for seamlessly switching between account users, mandated edge-to-edge display for apps, and more.

Additionally, while not live yet, the new beta seems to have introduced new code for an upcoming piece of functionality — one that might not let you follow a scammer's instructions even if you wanted to.

As highlighted by Mishaal Rahman in a report for Android Authority, Android 16 might prevent you from making changes to key settings while you're on a phone call.

The reasoning behind this is that phone scammers often manipulate their victims into sideloading malware under the guise of it being a genuine app. Said app can then grant the threat actor access to sensitive mobile permissions. However, your device's sideloading permissions and permissions for apps to install other unknown apps are disabled by default, and need to be enabled manually.

Essentially, Android 16 will be able to detect when you're on an active call, and prevent you from being able to toggle the 'Install unknown apps' permission.

Android 16 will stop scams in progress

<string name="enhanced_confirmation_phone_state_dialog_install_desc_prefix">Allowing apps to install other apps is not allowed during a phone call.</string> <string name="enhanced_confirmation_phone_state_dialog_desc">"%1$s Scammers often request this type of action during phone call conversations, so it’s blocked to protect you. If you are being guided to take this action by someone you don’t know, it might be a scam."</string>

When trying to toggle the setting during a call, users would notice a new prompt highlighting that the action isn't allowed, alongside text that says "If you are being guided to take this action by someone you don’t know, it might be a scam." This should raise an immediate red flag, prompting the potential victim to reconsider what they're doing.

In cases where a user has enabled the 'Install unknown apps' permission prior to the scam call, or if the malware the scammer is using is already on the Play Store, Android 16 will also be able to prevent you from being able to give apps accessibility access.

<string name="enhanced_confirmation_phone_state_dialog_a11y_desc_prefix">Giving an app access to accessibility is not allowed during a phone call.</string> <string name="enhanced_confirmation_phone_state_dialog_title">Can’t complete action during call</string>

For reference, giving an app accessibility access gives it the ability to read and interact with the screen, which can be used by scammers to gain sensitive on-screen data.

We'll likely learn more about the feature by the time Android 16 stable comes knocking, which is expected to be sometime in Q2, 2025.