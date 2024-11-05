Key Takeaways Google plans to release Android 16 earlier than usual, on June 3, 2025.

Android 16 release aligns to ensure flagship launches later in the year come with the latest Android version.

Google might release Android 16 close to Apple's iOS 19 announcement in June.

While every major brand is preparing to roll out the stable Android 15 update for their devices, news surfaced earlier this month that Google is planning to release Android 16 earlier than usual. The company confirmed that a major update will arrive in Q2, followed by a minor update in Q4 of 2025. Now, a new leak suggests that Android 16 could debut as early as June 3, 2025.

According to a report by Android Headlines, Google is planning to push Android 16 to AOSP and release it for Pixel devices on June 3, 2025 — marking both releases on the same day. This would be 2-3 months earlier than Google's usual timeline for Android updates. For context, this year's Android 15 was released on October 15, while Android 14 debuted on October 4, 2023.

Google explained that releasing Android 16 earlier allows it to be ready in time for major flagship launches later in the year. This year, for example, Google launched the Pixel 9 series earlier than usual, in August, but had to ship it with Android 14 since Android 15 wasn't ready yet. With a June release for Android 16, Google would have ample time to fine-tune the update for flagship launches and even roll out a minor update with any necessary fixes.

Google's Android 16 release might be around the same time Apple unveils iOS 19

Though June is still seven months away, we've already found out a few details about what Android 16 might offer. To start with, the update might carry the codename "Baklava." Traditionally, Android codenames followed an alphabetical order — like Android 5.0 Lollipop, 6.0 Marshmallow, all the way up to Android 15 Vanilla Ice Cream. However, it appears that Google is moving away from this convention, choosing "Baklava" for Android 16.

As for the features it might bring, Android 16 is expected to introduce a revamped notification drawer and quick settings panel, aligning the brightness slider with the Android 15 volume picker design. Additionally, the update could allow any app to be converted into a floating bubble for easier multitasking, while Do Not Disturb mode is set to become even more powerful. Theft protection features may also be integrated directly into the settings.

Coincidentally (or not), Google's planned release date for Android 16 seems to align too closely with Apple's usual timing for its annual WWDC developer conference, where it announces the latest updates, including the new version of iOS. WWDC typically occurs in the first or second week of June, and with Android 16 reportedly set for a June 3 release, it appears Google is positioning itself to go head-to-head with Apple's big event.