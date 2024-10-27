Key Takeaways Google's Android 16 update next year could feature resizable Quick Settings tiles, as per hints discovered in Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3.

The feature will let users customize the size of the tiles via the Quick Settings editor view, with sizes including 1×1 and 2×1.

It's still uncertain if this feature will debut with Android 16 next year, although users should expect the revamped Quick Settings panel to be available.

Google released Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3 some days ago, giving us a taste of what's to come with the next big Feature Drop. It's not uncommon for QPR betas to contain information about a forthcoming Android release, as Google likes to start working on its software releases pretty early. Similarly, we learned recently that Android 16 could introduce a significantly redesigned Quick Settings panel, which, per recent reporting, could also pick up categories to discover tiles more easily. A follow-up report has revealed that this upcoming Quick Settings revamp could have another big feature addition on the cards — resizable tiles.

Android expert Mishaal Rahman found evidence within Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3 highlighting the ability to resize Quick Settings tiles (via Android Authority). But as Rahman points out, this new Quick Settings layout and the resizable tiles won't simply appear if you have the most recent Android 15 QPR1 beta installed on your device and will need some tinkering around to enable it.

Luckily for us, Rahman knows a thing or two about activating features hidden within beta software and has managed to give us a glimpse of the new functionality. As shown above, these tiles can be shrunk to 1×1, with the ability to have a mix of 1×1 and 2×1 tiles.

A useful customization option

Close

Resizing individual Quick Settings tiles will require users to navigate to the editor view via the pencil icon in the bottom right of the panel. From here, just long-press the tile you want to shrink/expand and adjust the size accordingly. Rahman says every tile can be resized in this manner, including the ones provided by third-party apps, which is a nice touch.

For Pixel devices running Android 15, the Quick Settings panel can only offer up to eight tiles per page, but letting users set 1x1 tiles can accommodate up to 16 tiles on a page. Of course, you can also choose to decrease the size of some tiles while retaining the original 2×1 size of the others.

Rahman warns that since the ability to resize the Quick Settings tiles is still in its infancy, there's no certainty it will debut with Android 16 next year, as Google may decide to scrap it from the final release. However, the updated Quick Settings panel will probably make the cut, given the amount of work that has gone into it so far.

There's been plenty of reporting on Android 16 already, including news that Google may release it by the second quarter of 2025. Furthermore, Google is believed to have set the codename "baklava" for Android 16, breaking a long-standing tradition of naming its software after desserts in alphabetical order (Android 15 is codenamed VanillaIceCream, Android 14 goes by UpsideDownCake, and so on).