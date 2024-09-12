Key Takeaways Android 16 may bring a revamped brightness slider with a percentage indicator.

Google is also experimenting in dividing the notification and Quick Settings panels.

Future Android updates may also bring revised notification icons in full color.

Despite Android 15 still not finding its way to the public via an official release, we're slowly getting new information about some of the features that may arrive with Android 16. Of course, we're still a ways off from this, but the Android 15 source code that was released to ASOP has revealed quite a bit, teasing new features that will undoubtedly make the release quite interesting. And since Android is already in pretty good shape, it's really going to be about refining the experience.

We've already seen one major change potentially coming to the notification and Quick Settings panels, where Google is experimenting with a split system that will divide the two panels. But it appears that Google is also looking to revise the current brightness slider as well, with a new design that looks a bit more polished. Android expert Mishaal Rahman has shared what this new brightness slider will look like through a post on X (Twitter), giving the world an early peek at what this new change will look like.

You'll really be able to dial in the brightness

As you can see, the current brightness slider for Android 15 is quite simple, only giving users the ability to increase and decrease the brightness without any other indicators. But with the new update, the brightness slider looks like it's going to be revamped, showing the brightness percentage that changes when the slider is increased and decreased. While this isn't a huge difference, it's definitely going to be a nice upgrade for those that want to really dial in the brightness setting when they are making changes.

Of course, these aren't all the changes that are coming in a future update, with Rahman also sharing future notification icons may also get a small upgrade, utilizing the main app icons to make things easier to see at a glance. With that said, this is just an idea that Google is toying with for now, and it may never end up in the final release, but it's good to see the brand trying new things to make small changes to an OS that's already pretty well refined.

As for Android 15, if you're still waiting, be prepared as we've already been informed that the update is set to land in the coming weeks. While a proper date has not been announced, there is speculation that the update will arrive in October sometime, which isn't all that far off.