Summary A new leak provides insights into Android 16’s tweaks, showing refinements beyond just tile resizing.

Android 16 Quick Settings may have clearer plus and minus buttons for easy removal of tiles from the panel.

Other Android brands, like Samsung, have had this feature for a while.

While Android 15 is still rolling out, early signs of Android 16 are already hinting at some big changes, especially in Quick Settings. Following some earlier experiments with resizing tiles late last year, Google now appears to be working on making it easier to remove tiles you don’t need, potentially giving you more control over that part of your screen.

Related 6 features that Android 16 needs to rejuvenate the OS There's plenty of room for Google to make these necessary changes

Based on information pulled from the Android 16 beta and shared by Mystic Leaks on Telegram, we’re getting a sneak peek at what’s coming for the Pixel 10, along with a closer look at the upgraded Quick Settings (via Android Authority). When you stack this latest build against older versions, it’s clear that Google has been busy tweaking and refining things well beyond just letting you resize tiles.

The new Quick Settings layout shows that Google is taking a fresh approach to design. It has added clear plus and minus buttons, making it super obvious how to add or remove tiles. Unlike before, where you had to fiddle with tiles to delete them, the "Remove" option is now always visible. This makes customizing your setup way more straightforward and user-friendly — a small but smart change that cuts out the guesswork.

Source: Mystic Leaks (Telegram) Close

Google is catching up to other phone brands

If you’ve used Android phones other than Google’s Pixels, this feature probably feels like old news. Take Samsung, for instance: you’ve been able to remove Quick Settings tiles using minus symbols for a while now. Just hit the edit button, tap the minus icons on the tiles you don’t want, and you’re done. Nevertheless, it's nice to see Google finally catching up to what others have been doing for ages.

At its core, the feature works the same as before, but this update shows Google’s dedication to polishing the little things and making it easier than ever to tweak your Quick Settings.

Earlier leaks hinted that Android 16 might introduce a redesigned Quick Settings panel, breaking it away from the notification shade. Given how often people rely on Quick Settings, it’s clear Google is taking this feature seriously and giving it a major overhaul.