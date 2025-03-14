Google has been developing an iPhone-style battery health menu for Pixel phones for at least a couple of years now. Like on iPhones, the feature would let you view your Pixel’s battery health and determine if a replacement is necessary. Despite years of work, though, Google has yet to roll out this feature. But it now seems that the long-awaited battery health menu may finally debut with Android 16, as the feature has gone live in the latest beta release of the OS.

The Battery health menu was also part of Android 16 Beta 2, though activating it required some digging with the code. That's not the case in Android 16 Beta 3: you can access the menu on your Pixel 9 from Settings > Battery > Battery health (via Android Authority).

While I can see the page on my Pixel 8 Pro running Android 16 Beta 3, it does not show battery health or the estimated remaining capacity. Based on replies to a post from Android expert Mishaal Rahman on X, the feature seems to work only on the Pixel 9 series and, strangely, the Pixel 8a.

This indicates that even if Google officially rolls out the Battery health menu with Android 16, it could be limited to selected Pixels.

Besides showing the battery health, the menu also provides quick access to articles that can help extend the lifespan of your Pixel's cell. These include support articles for updating your phone to the latest software, turning on adaptive charging, avoiding extreme temperatures, and turning off unwanted features.

Below that, you’ll find a Charging Optimization option, where you can enable Adaptive Charging or set your Pixel to charge only up to 80%.

Google really needs to add a battery health status option to Android