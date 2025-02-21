Summary Android 16's 'Live Updates' bring dynamic, real-time information to your lock screen and status bar for ongoing activities like food deliveries and rideshares, similar to Apple's Live Activities.

These 'progress-centric' notifications feature dynamic progress bars and status updates (e.g., 'Order is being cooked,' 'Order is on the way'), even including small icons for added clarity (like a cooking pot or bike).

Live Updates appear prominently on the lock screen and above other notifications, and users can control which apps use the feature via a Settings toggle.

Android 16 is expected to roll out in stable sometime in Q2 this year, and one of its main attractions, one that we can't wait to use, is Google's take on Apple's Live Activities.

Live Updates, as Google is calling the feature, is a dynamic notification system that highlights key ongoing activities — your food order delivery status, navigation, timers, and akin, for example. The new class of notifications, to an extent, are live in Android 16 beta, but not to their full extent.

Once widely available, Live Updates will primarily take up space on your lock screen, setting the feature apart from other notifications on your device — similar to Samsung and OnePlus' respective implementations of the Now Bar and Live Alerts. Live Updates are built upon a new type of 'progress-centric' notification system, and as the name suggests, these notifications will feature a dynamic bar that progresses as your cab/food order gets close to its destination.

At the moment, with Android 16 Beta 2, Live Updates surface as standard notifications, so we haven't really been able to see what these progress-centric notifications will look like. However, that changes now.

See the progress unfold

Leveraging a demo app created by developer Viktor Mykhailiv, Mishaal Rahman was able to get Live Updates working with all its bells and whistles and shared what the feature will look like in an Android Authority report.

Highlighting a food delivery order, the Live Update notification clearly indicates the order's status — "Order is being cooked," and "Order is cooked, will be delivered soon," for example. The progress bar is split in two, with the progress bar moving to the second half once the food order is on the way to you. Tiny details include a cooking pot icon on the progress bar when your order is being cooked, while a bike icon indicates when the order/delivery driver is on the move.

Live Updates will appear above all other notifications in the status bar, but below music controls. On the Lock Screen, these progress-centric notifications will be the only ones that aren't collapsed into Android 16's compact view.

Elsewhere, Rahman also indicated that Live Updates will be on by default for apps that utilize ongoing notifications. Users will, however, have the option to turn them off for individual apps with a "Show live info" toggle, as seen in the screenshot below.