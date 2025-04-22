Summary Android 16 is approaching its stable release, potentially in June, following the Beta 4 build.

A hidden "Supervision" page discovered in the Android 16 beta suggests Google is integrating Family Link parental controls, like web content filtering, directly into the system settings.

This new settings page will require a PIN to enable features such as blocking explicit sites in Chrome and filtering Google Search results, with more content restrictions expected in future updates.

Google's Android 16 is expected to hit stable in a few months — sometime in June to be specific, if leaks are to be believed.

The operating system (OS) achieved Platform Stability with the release of Beta 3 back in March, followed by Beta 4 that fixed several developer and user-reported issues found in earlier builds.