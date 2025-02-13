Summary Android 15 introduced a soft requirement for apps to use edge-to-edge display, but allowed developers to opt out.

Android 16 removes this opt-out, mandating full-screen display for apps targeting the new OS.

Google's Play Store policies incentivize developers to target newer Android versions, so this feature should see widespread adoption by 2026 or 2027.

Android 15 made a major change to the way apps work, requiring them to use an "edge-to-edge" format where content from the app is shown behind the status and navigation bars. This means that apps targeting the latest OS need to have a transparent nav bar and status bar, essentially making them full-screen. But there was an opt-out clause in the new rule, so developers could add a line of code to override the mandate. Android 16 is changing that.

In Google's announcement for Android 16 Beta 2 today, the company informed developers that the opt-out for edge-to-edge display is being removed in Android 16. This means that apps targeting the new version (API level 36) will have no choice but to display content from the top edge of your screen all the way to the bottom.

Android 15 enforced edge-to-edge for apps targeting Android 15 (SDK 35), but your app could opt-out by setting R.attr#windowOptOutEdgeToEdgeEnforcement to true. Once your app targets Android 16 (Baklava), R.attr#windowOptOutEdgeToEdgeEnforcement is deprecated and disabled and your app cannot opt-out of going edge-to-edge.

Don't expect every app to go full-screen right away

There's an important distinction to be aware of here: This change only applies to apps that target Android 16. Usually, that means app developers can effectively ignore these mandates for years and years, but recently, Google has been tightening up on when apps are all but forced to adopt these types of changes.

Google leverages its Play Store market dominance to effectively force apps to target newer Android versions. If an app wants to reach as wide of an audience as possible, it should target last year's Android release — or at the least, the one from the year before that.

Currently, new apps being uploaded to the Play Store must target Android 14 (API 34). Existing apps have to target Android 13 (API 33) in order for them to even show up for users on Android 14 or 15. So this isn't an ironclad requirement to target newer Android versions, but it's a pretty massive incentive.

Close

The difference between apps without (left) and with edge-to-edge display (right).

Android 16's accelerated timeline could speed up this change, too

The Play Store policy changes mentioned above went into effect about a month and a half before Android 15 was released. But it was pretty obvious that there was a delay with Android 15 last year. Before that, we were expecting it at the end of August — right about the same time the Play Store adopted the Android 14 targeting requirement for new apps.

So it stands to reason that, with Android 16's accelerated timeline , the Play Store will update those API targeting requirements to Android 15 for new apps and Android 14 for existing apps on or around May 2025. Then, this edge-to-edge opt out would be semi-mandatory by Android 17's release in Q2 2026, and pretty much fully mandatory by Q2 2027.