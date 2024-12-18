Summary The Android 16 DP 2 beta feature allows screen-off fingerprint unlocking for Pixel 9 devices.

The faster ultrasonic fingerprint scanner introduced in Pixel 9 improves speed and accuracy, and now it can be used even when the screen is off.

Older Pixel models with optical fingerprint sensors do not support the new feature.

Fingerprint scanners have been a pain in the thumb to use ever since they stopped being a physical button and got jammed into the screen. Sure, they're handy (pun intended), but they aren't always accurate. Oftentimes, the screen needs to be woken up first before the device even activates the fingerprint scanner. Fortunately, Android 16 looks set to put an end to this, at least for Pixel devices .

There's a screen-off fingerprint unlock feature buried in the second Android 16 beta that was released earlier today (via Android Authority). It was spotted as a new setting called 'Screen-off Fingerprint Unlock.'

Fast and furious fingerprint unlocking...unlocked

The Pixel 9 introduced a new, faster fingerprint unlock function, called an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. It addressed many of the complaints people have had about Android fingerprint unlocking, speed being one of them. The Pixel 9 unlocks so fast that there's barely time for your brain to register what happened. It has also become much more reliable and works on the first try...most of the time. But it still requires the screen to be activated first.

The new Screen-off unlock setting changes that. It can be found in the Android 16 DP2 settings menu.

Open Settings.

Tap Security & privacy.

Select Device unlock.

Tap Face & fingerprint unlock.

Turn on Fingerprint unlock.

Older Pixels need not apply

However, it doesn't seem to work on all Pixel models. Android Police News editor Dallas Thomas tried it on his Pixel 7 and noted the feature was not visible in the settings menu. He surmised it is likely due to the Pixel 7's use of an optical fingerprint sensor that needs to light up the screen under his thumb to illuminate his finger in order to get a reading. The Pixel 9 series, on the other hand, uses an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint reader and requires no light.

This is a small feature, but it addresses one of the frustrations everyone has with in-screen fingerprint readers . It only works with the Pixel 9's ultrasonic scanner. Everyone else will have to wait until their OEM of choice begins adding those to their devices. Or everyone can move the fingerprint scanner to the back of the phone once again, and the world will be a much more beautiful place.