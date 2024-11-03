The Android Police podcast is still a podcast, first and foremost, about Android, so why not talk about Android first on this episode of the show? A novel idea! And perhaps a risky one if the reality of Android continues to trend in the direction we've been covering. Still, we're pressing fast forward on Android 16, dreading the iOS-ification of OEM skins, and, yet again, wondering if the AI heads are screwed into their necks straight. All that and more this hour!
03:13 | Android Things
- Android 16 will be released much earlier than you think
- New One UI 7 leak reveals bolstered parental controls, new lock screen, AI features, and more
- A rumored Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim could battle the iPhone 17 Slim late next year
- The OnePlus 13 is official, and it might be the phone power users have been dreaming of
23:01 | Serious Other Things
- ChatGPT's answer to Google Search is now available
- Will Apple Intelligence be enough to make the iPhone 16 exciting?
38:19 | One Last Thing (or Two)
- This Pixel 9a leak might convince you to hold off on your Pixel 9 purchase
- Nintendo just launched its own music streaming app, and it's loaded with nostalgia
- Diamond Jubilee | Cindy Lee
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com