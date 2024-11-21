Key Takeaways Android 16 introduces "Even Dimmer" toggle for Extra Dim mode in display settings.

Just weeks after Android 15's official release, Google has released the first Developer Preview of Android 16. The first Android 16 DP introduces a number of new features, including a feature that keeps your OTPs safe and a much-needed upgrade to the Privacy Dashboard. Now, a new report from Android expert Mishaal Rahman has revealed that Android 16 will also let users make their phone screens Extra Dim to reduce eye strain at night.

Android has long offered an Extra Dim mode, which lowers screen brightness for better low-light viewing, but this setting has mostly been buried in accessibility options or required adding a Quick Settings tile. Android 16 changes this by bringing similar functionality directly into the display settings.

According to a report from Android Authority, Android 16 introduces a new toggle called Even Dimmer within the display settings. This feature functions much like the traditional Extra Dim mode, applying an additional dimming layer to reduce the screen brightness even further than the default settings allow.

Android 16 adds a new Even Dimmer mode to display settings

Source: Android Authority

When this toggle is enabled, the Extra Dim functionality is directly integrated into Android 16's brightness slider. This means users on Android 16 will be able to enable the extra dim mode by sliding the brightness all the way to the left instead of navigating through accessibility settings.

However, an interesting detail is that this feature is currently only available on the Google Pixel 9 running Android 16 DP1. It's absent even on the higher-end Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 8 series. While this appears to be an error on Google's part, it's likely that the feature will roll out to other devices in the future. The report also notes that the Extra Dim feature would be removed from accessibility settings once Even Dimmer becomes widely available.

Android 16 is shaping up to be more feature-packed than expected. In addition to the features mentioned above, the new version also finally introduces audio sharing via Auracast and also brings back our beloved notification cooldown feature we first saw in early Android 15 builds.