Key Takeaways Google's Priority Mode upgrade, similar to Apple's Focus Mode, will offer more customization and control for your DND setting.

The feature will include custom profiles, over 40 icons to choose from, Event and Sleeping modes triggered by bedtime or calendar events, and more.

Previously beleived to roll out in a future Pixel Feature Drop, the feature might be pushed to the Android 16 update.

I own an iPhone 15 Pro Max and a Pixel 8, and I can confidently say that Apple's do not disturb (DND)/Focus Mode implementation is currently better than Google's.

Although DND on Pixel devices works as intended, with settings to allow messages or calls from certain people, specific apps, and other interruptions like alarms and reminders to pass through, Apple's Focus Mode takes the same distraction control feature a step further with more customization and granular control, and it looks like Google knows that it needs to step up its game.

A DND mode revamp, aptly named Priority Mode, was previously discovered in code for Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1, though it hadn't been fully implemented. That, however, has changed with the second QPR1 beta, and in a report for Android Authority, Mishaal Rahman suggests that the big upgrade might eventually make its way to devices with Android 16, and not via a Pixel Feature Drop.

Akin to Apple's Focus Mode, and the current DND implementation, Google's Priority Mode will be fully functional from your Pixel's Quick Settings panel, and it will allow you to create custom modes depending on your preference and needs. Customization includes tailored names for Priority Mode profiles, 40 custom icons to choose from, custom settings, and more.

Beyond the basics

Source: Android Authority

Priority Modes, once available, will come with Event and Sleeping by default, and you'll be able to have more than one mode enabled at once. Sleeping will likely trigger according to your specified bedtime, while Event will likely sync up with your Google Calendar to automatically enable DND mode when you're attending scheduled meetings.

You'll still be able to set up contacts and apps with permissions to pass through, alongside setting schedules to automatically enable specific Priority Modes during certain hours of the day. Display settings/options will include a few extra toggles, including Grayscale (changes the screen to black and white), Keep the screen dark (disables always on display), Dim the wallpaper (filters the brightness of your wallpaper), and Enable dark theme.

Source: Android Authority

Early stages of the feature's implementation show promising results, and although speculated to be available with an Android 15 Pixel Feature Drop at first, Rahman suggests that the feature will likely be pushed to Android 16, considering its significance.