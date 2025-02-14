Summary Android 16 Beta 2 may display a "robust open/close detection" notification on foldables like Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The feature will help detect if foldables are open or closed, especially when using magnetic accessories.

The setting is not yet functional in Android 16 Beta 2.

Android 16 might make Google's foldables better at knowing whether they're open or closed. 9to5Google reports that a reader running Android 16 Beta 2 has shared a screenshot of a notification prompting the Pixel 9 Pro Fold user to turn on a feature called "robust open/close detection," which is apparently meant to help foldables work better with magnetic accessories.

Per 9to5's report, a notification in Android 16 Beta 2 encourages foldable users to switch on the new feature. The notification comes from Pixel System Service, and has a button labeled "Turn on" that, as of now, doesn't seem to do anything. It also recommends turning robust open/close detection on in the phone's settings, but 9to5 notes that no such setting is present as of Android 16 Beta 2.

The notification reads:

"If you're using a magnetic accessory, turn on robust open/close detection in Settings. This helps your Pixel Fold more accurately detect if it's open or closed."

As 9to5 notes, magnets can confuse foldable devices, which use hall effect sensors and magnets to determine whether the phone is open or closed. Touching a magnet to the surface of a Pixel Fold or Pixel 9 Pro Fold in the right spot can cause its screen to briefly turn off. Robust open/close detection will seemingly address this, though it's not clear how.

Not yet functional

Again, robust open/close detection doesn't seem to actually be available yet; the notification in Android 16 Beta 2 doesn't actually turn the setting on, and it's nowhere to be found in Google's Settings app. Ideally, foldables will eventually adopt the MagSafe-like Qi2 standard, which will introduce a lot more magnets to the mix. It's good Google's getting out ahead of the issue — though we're certainly curious as to how the setting actually works.