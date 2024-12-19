Summary Android 16 might let you turn off AI help for more control over your writing.

New EditorInfo features in Android 16 are said to allow apps and keyboards to share info about text fields, like what you're typing, so the keyboard adjusts accordingly.

A class called isWritingToolsEnabled() checks if AI writing tools are on for a text editor, and setWritingToolsEnabled() lets apps turn off AI text rewriting when it’s not needed (like in password or number fields).

Traditional spelling and grammar checks usually make you stop and fix mistakes manually, which can slow down your writing—especially when you're typing quickly. AI-powered tools like those in Gboard have made things easier, but sometimes they’re not needed or wanted. When you don’t need AI jumping in, Android 16's new tool might come in handy, letting you turn it off and giving you more control over your writing.

While checking out the Android 16 Developer Preview 2, Mishaal Rahman over at Android Authority found two new features in the EditorInfo class: isWritingToolsEnabled() and setWritingToolsEnabled(). This class is like a messenger between apps and keyboards, letting them share important information about text fields, like what kind of content you're typing, so the keyboard can adjust accordingly.

The isWritingToolsEnabled() method checks if AI-powered writing tools are turned on for a specific text editor. By default, these tools are enabled for all text fields, but you can turn them off in situations where they don’t make sense, like for password or number fields. The new setWritingToolsEnabled() method lets apps choose to opt out of AI text rewriting, giving them more control over how writing assistance works.

Most apps won’t need to turn off AI writing tools for regular text fields. For example, when typing an email, text, or document on your phone, it’s easy to struggle with getting your thoughts out. While tools like ChatGPT can help, having AI built right into your keyboard makes the whole process smoother and faster.

Some apps might want to keep AI out of certain text boxes

However, some apps might need to turn off AI writing tools in certain situations. For instance, using AI to replace text wouldn’t make sense in fields for email addresses, passwords, or phone numbers, as noted by Rahman.

Unlike Gboard, some of the leading keyboard apps might not hide unnecessary options in numeric or password fields. That’s where the new Writing Tools API comes in, making sure this behavior is the same across different keyboards. Still, even if apps follow the API, it’s easy to get around them. You could just type your text in another app and paste it into the field, bypassing the restrictions.