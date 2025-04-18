Summary Android 16 Beta 4 adds themed clock colors to the Always-on Display on Pixel devices.

The AOD clock now matches the lock screen color theme in a subtle, muted tone.

Google's Pixel AOD remains minimal but now feels more connected to the overall system theme.

Google's next version of Android is almost here. The company rolled out the final beta build of Android 16 yesterday, marking the last major step before the stable release. While Android 16 doesn't bring a major visual overhaul, it includes a number of subtle UI refinements and under-the-hood changes, like forced edge-to-edge mode for apps and the return of the notification cooldown feature.

And now, it looks like Android 16 Beta 4 brings a small but noticeable change to the Always-on Display (AOD) on Google Pixel devices.