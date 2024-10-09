Key Takeaways Google is considering a feature called 'bubble anything' for Android 16.

'Bubble anything' would allow users to turn any app into a floating bubble and enhance multitasking.

The feature was discovered in an APK teardown of the Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2.

Turning apps into bubbles sounds like a gimmick, but Google is reportedly all-in on the idea. Android 16 could very well include a feature called 'bubble anything' that will allow users to transform any app into a floating bubble.

This potential upgrade was unearthed within the Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2, suggesting a possibility of the feature coming to Android 16 (via Android Authority). When enabled, a 'bubble anything' button appears in the target app's context menu within the Pixel launcher. Tapping it turns the app into a floating bubble.

We've seen floating bubbles before

Source: Android Authority

Facebook Messenger has had floating bubble chats, or 'message heads,' for a long time. These bubbles allow users to easily switch between messages without interrupting their current activity.

Google tried out something similar back in Android 11, but it was limited to conversation notifications and required apps to support it. Many app developers chose not to. This led to nobody using it.

Samsung also has a floating bubble feature, called 'Smart pop-up view.' It allows select apps to float in windows on the home screen and can be a great productivity tool.

A multitasking powerhouse for phones and tablets

Now Google wants to take bubbles to the next level by extending it to all apps. This could significantly enhance multitasking. It could be a killer feature if combined with bubble stashing, a feature that allows users to minimize bubbles to the edge of the screen to free up real estate.

'Bubble anything' would be extraordinary on a tablet. The feature could do for tablets what windowing does on desktops. A dedicated bubble bar would turn any Android tablet into a portable productivity beast.

Of course, 'bubble anything' is not confirmed. It was found in a random APK teardown and Google has a weird history with these kinds of things. The company could kill the feature, or take everyone by surprise and roll it out in a minor update.

But the prospect of 'bubble anything' in Android 16 is exciting. This could be a fantastic way to multitask. First, however, we need Android 15 to finally hit our devices, and then we can get excited about next year's update.