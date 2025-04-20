Summary Google plans to release Android 16 earlier than usual, with Beta 4 being the final major beta before the stable version, primarily focusing on bug fixes.

One unexpected change in Beta 4 removes the long-press gesture for lock screen shortcuts, allowing features like the flashlight to activate with a single tap instead.

Although it’s unclear whether this is a bug or a deliberate change, the sudden shift is already causing confusion and frustration among some Android users.

Looking at past tradition, Google has a bit of a habit of launching the latest version of Android toward the end of the year, typically in August or later. The company decided to switch gears this time around and plans to release the latest software, Android 16, earlier this year.

Last month, Google's Head of Android, Sameer Samat, confirmed to Android Police’s James Peckham that Android 16 is on track for its June release. Samat even mentioned that the reason the company plans to release the software earlier than usual is due to “development changes within the Android team.” Like any operating system, there’s no way Android 16 would make its way to the public without going through multiple beta releases first.

Google published a development timeline when it announced the first Android 16 Developer Preview in November. According to it, we finally reached the final major beta version this month before the stable version goes live — Android 16 Beta 4. According to Google's official release notes for Beta 4, it primarily focuses on existing bugs. Unfortunately, newer beta releases often come with their own set of issues, and one of them this time around affects lockscreen shortcuts.