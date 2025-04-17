This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Back when Google surprised us all with the first Developer Preview of Android 16 in November, the company also published a development timeline. Google has hit each milestone perfectly so far, and now we're down to the last bullet on the list. The April 2025 release is the final major beta version planned before going stable in May or June, and that update has just arrived: Android 16 Beta 4.