Summary Android 16 Beta 4 focuses on bug fixes, but it seems to have removed a handy feature.

The Screen-off Fingerprint Unlock toggle has gone missing from Pixels after updating to the newest Android 16 beta.

The feature still works, but Google may decide to disable it entirely on older Pixels with the stable Andorid 16 release later this year.

Android 16 probably took its final step toward a stable launch in June, as Google released its fourth beta yesterday. The company's official release note for the update indicates that Beta 4 primarily focuses on fixing the lingering bugs. But it seems that Android 16 Beta 4 also inadvertently removes some features found in previous beta builds of the OS.