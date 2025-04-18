Summary Google aims to release Android 16 early, targeting Q2 2025.

Android 16 Developer Preview 4 was recently released, and it also had a battery health bug.

The bug was fixed with the latest Google Play Services update, but the accuracy is being questioned.

Android 15 made its official debut in October 2024, and to the surprise of many, Google released its first developer preview of Android 16 just a month later. Google has an ambitious plan to release the next version of Android much earlier than usual, setting a date for Android 16 to arrive sometime in Q2 2025.