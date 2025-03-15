Summary Android 16 Beta 3 features updated text in the Charging optimization section to show that the Pixel device will breach the 80% charge limit every one to two weeks.

This is a major step up from the current Charging optimization page in Android 15, which only says the phone will go beyond 80% "occasionally."

Meanwhile, Android 16 Beta 3 will likely move the Charging optimization option inside the upcoming Battery health menu.

Google released Android 16 Beta 3 this week for Pixel devices, carrying a handful of visual and performance improvements onboard. This update also marks the platform stability milestone for Android 16, putting it on track for a sooner-than-before final release. We've already stumbled upon two battery-related updates with the latest beta, and we can now add another one to the list.

As discovered by the folks at 9to5Google, Android 16 Beta 3 changes the text below the "Limit to 80%" toggle in the Charging optimization page (Settings > Battery) to make it clear how often the phone will override that limit.

In Android 15, the text under the Limit to 80% toggle says the phone will "occasionally charge to 100% to recalibrate estimated capacity." But with Android 16 Beta 3, the text has been updated to reflect that the battery will override the limit and charge to 100% "once every one to two weeks to maintain battery level reporting accuracy."

This will provide more clarity to users when their Pixels go beyond 80% even with the toggle enabled, and potentially avoid momentary panic, as we recently discovered following the release of Android 15 QPR2.

It isn't perfect, but a welcome change nevertheless

Close

Android 15 QPR2 vs Android 16 Beta 3

While the timeline of 1-2 weeks is still somewhat vague, it's certainly a step up from Android 15's version. In related news, navigating to the Charging optimization page in Android 16 will require an additional tap on the screen since it lives within the Battery health menu, as 9to5 rightly points out.

The Battery health page isn't active on all Pixel devices running Android 16 Beta 3, but we expect it to be a crucial addition to the system. It will help users better understand the health of their smartphone's battery and take the necessary steps for replacement, if necessary. This is something that Apple iPhones have offered for some time now, while Google has been laying the groundwork for it since late 2023. However, we're still not sure if it will debut with Android 16 stable this summer.

Google is also working on updated status bar icons with Android 16 Beta 3, including new colors for common battery actions — red for low battery, white for adequately charged, and green for charging. However, these changes are disabled by default and will require some tinkering to show up within the latest Android 16 beta, according to Android expert Mishaal Rahman.

Don't expect to see these indicators in Android 16, though, with Rahman suggesting they could be pushed with one of the Android 16 quarterly updates later this year or perhaps even with Android 17.