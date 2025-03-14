Summary Android 16 Beta 3 hints at future UI changes. Rhe beta reveals potential redesigns, including a dynamic lock screen clock integration within the notification panel.

The beta also includes an experimental feature for see-through notifications on the lock screen and in heads-up alerts, aimed at improving visibility of underlying content.

The clock and notification changes aren't live in the new Beta, and it's unlikely that they'll be present in the stable Android 16 release.

Google's Android 16 Beta 3 has landed, bringing the upcoming operating system (OS) into its Platform Stability phase. Although the beta doesn't bring many user-facing changes, apart from a new text outline accessibility feature for users with low vision and support for Auracast, it does offer several hints about some of the changes that might land with future versions of the OS.

The beta harbors clues about a potential Settings UI change that would bring Android 15's redesigned Settings panel to all subsequent sub-menus. The change isn't live for users to try out yet, similar to potential changes that would surface your device's lock screen clock in the notification panel paired with translucent lock screen notifications.

The latter two were spotted by credible Android analyst Mishaal Rahman in a report for Android Authority. While fiddling with the new beta to see how far Android's upcoming split notification and Quick Setting shades had come along, Rahman found his Pixel's lock screen clock surfacing on top of the notification panel.

For reference, the notification shade currently highlights the clock on the top left in a tiny digital clock format. The time is followed by the day and date to the right. With Android's potential future implementation, the top left of the notification shade might only show the day and date, with the clock — the same one that you choose to highlight on your lock screen — taking up more space right beneath it.

The clock appears to be dynamic, changing its appearance on the notification panel when changed via the 'Wallpaper & style' lock screen customization menu. This includes changes made to the clock's color, size, and brightness.

Close

See-through notifications might be a thing

Elsewhere, within the same beta, there's also the presence of a new experimental look for heads-up notifications. Primarily designed to help you stay focused on the content on your screen, these new notifications don a translucent look, allowing on-screen elements to remain prominent and visible.

The same translucent design also extends to lock-screen notifications, but not the notification panel.

Both unearthed features — the dynamic lock screen clock within the notification shade and the translucent notifications — were manually enabled, and downloading the latest beta wouldn't surface them for you. Additionally, both are also connected to Android's upcoming Quick Setting and notification panel split. Given that the split UI isn't ready yet, it's unlikely that you'll begin seeing translucent notifications and a bigger notification panel clock with stable Android 16.