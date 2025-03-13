Summary Android 16 Beta 3 is now available, marking platform stability phase.

Android 16 continues to make strides on the way to its projected June rollout. Since the Android 16 beta program began back in January, Google's been saying that the latest version of Android would enter its platform stability phase in March. Well, March is here, and Google's made good on its word: Android 16 Beta 3 is available today, and along with it, Google says, all app-facing behaviors are final — meaning that developers will now have a complete picture of how their apps will interact with the stable version of Android 16 when it lands later this year.

We actually knew that this was Beta 3 day in advance: Google publicly announced yesterday via the Android Developers account on Twitter that the new release was coming today. The previous Android 16 beta releases included updates that were almost entirely aimed at app developers — for example, Beta 1 introduced new behind-the-scenes features to make apps more adaptable across different display form factors, and Beta 2 introduced a slew of backend camera updates. Beta 3 brings new developer tools, too, like the ability to test in-development Local Network Protection functionality that will give users more control over which apps can discover devices on their local networks "in a future Android release."

But there are a couple of new user-facing features on offer here, too. For one, there's a new text outline feature aimed at making Android easier to use for people with low vision. Android 16 Beta 3 also introduces support for Auracast, a Bluetooth audio utility that lets multiple sets of compatible earbuds and hearing aids to tune in to audio shared from a singular source. This feature should eventually be supported in public places like transit stations and stadiums, to help users hear important announcements or entertainment content more clearly. Auracast requires a compatible smartphone paired with an audio device that supports LE Audio.

Android 16 Beta 3: Available today

Android 16 Beta 3 is available beginning today for devices eligible for the Android 16 beta program; that list includes all Pixel phones going back to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. If you're enrolled in the beta already, you'll receive the update automatically. If you're not already enrolled and you want to give it a try, you can head over to Google's Android Beta Program website and enroll there.