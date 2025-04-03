Summary Google has released Android 16 Beta 3.2 to fix haptic feedback, battery drain, and camera display issues.

The new build also improves the overall system stability.

Android 16's stable release is still on track for June 2025.

Android 16 hit Platform Stability with the release of Beta 3 in mid-March 2025. Within a week, Google pushed a minor Android 16 Beta 3.1 update to address critical bugs, including battery drain and the Settings app randomly crashing. Now, just over two weeks later, Google has released another minor Android 16 beta build to fix the unwanted haptic feedback change that popped up in the previous release.

The new build also fixes an issue on the Pixel 6 series that caused their display to flicker when using the camera. Additionally, Android 16 Beta 3.2 should help improve your Pixel's runtime, with Google fixing a bug that caused excessive idle battery drain. This marks the second consecutive minor beta release from Google aimed at addressing an underlying issue causing excessive power consumption.

You can find the full release notes for Android 16 Beta 3.2 below:

Android 16 Beta 3.2 (April 2025) This minor update to Android 16 Beta 3 includes the following fixes: Fixed an issue that caused haptic feedback to be miscalibrated in some cases. (Issue #392319999, Issue #400455826)

Fixed an issue that caused excessive battery drain even while a device wasn't in use. (Issue #398329457)

Fixed an issue for Pixel 6 and 6 Pro devices that sometimes caused the screen to flicker when taking photos or videos with the camera.

Fixed various other issues that were impacting system stability and usability. All eligible devices enrolled in the Android Beta for Pixel program will be offered an over-the-air (OTA) update to Beta 3.2.

All these are relatively small bugs, but Google addressing them brings the OS one step closer to its public release. The stable build of the OS will arrive in Q2 2025, with Google recently confirming it is on track for a June 2025 release.

A small OTA download for your Pixel

The Android 16 beta BP22.250221.015 build is currently rolling out for compatible Pixel phones enrolled in the public beta program. Since this is a minor release, the OTA download is relatively small, ranging from 34MB to 42MB depending on your device.

Your Pixel will automatically download and install the update in the background. But if you cannot wait, head to Settings → System → Software updates → System update and tap the Check for updates button to grab the newest Android 16 beta.