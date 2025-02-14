Summary System colors/themed icons are currently broken in Android 16 Beta 2. A new bug makes the preset color palettes within the Wallpaper & style screen almost completely unresponsive, requiring numerous taps to select.

While the same color options can be accessed through the System colors menu, the main Wallpaper & style screen presets are severely affected by unresponsiveness or extreme lag.

Neither restarting the device nor toggling the settings within the customization screen resolves the bug.

Android 16 Beta 2 has a new System color/themed icon bug, making this the second time the tech giant has (somewhat) broken the tool in the span of three months.

For reference, the last time themed icons caused headaches was with the December Pixel Feature Drop, where a bug forced dark mode themed icons to appear in light mode during the first instance after updating. Toggling through the themes once fixed the issue at the time, but users noticed that their dark mode icons were still lighter than usual. Google eventually addressed the issue with the January 2025 Pixel Security Update.

This time around, Google seems to have introduced a new bug with today's Android 16 Beta 2. For what it's worth, themed icons are still in beta, and a bug connected to the feature showing up in a beta OS update is perhaps not entirely surprising. It is, however, frustrating.

If you've updated to Android 16 Beta 2, head to the Wallpaper & style by long-tapping your home screen, or via Settings → Wallpaper & style. Now, try switching to one of the icon shade presets (the automatically generated color palettes based on your wallpaper) right under the home screen preview. You can't. Well, to be precise, you can, but only after like 25+ taps (yes, I counted).

It's as if the presets don't have a touch target at all, or have an extreme delay in processing touch, essentially rendering the shortcuts useless.

As seen in the first GIF above, heading to the three dot menu on the right of the presets takes you into the System colors menu, where the same color options can be selected without a problem. The issue only arises on the central Wallpaper & style screen.

Neither restarting the device, nor toggling through the setting on the customization screen seems to fix the issue. We'll continue to monitor the bug and update this article if a fix is found.