Your Android device can easily be shared by multiple people in your household — all you need to do is set personal profiles for everyone, and Voilà, all users get their own personal space for custom home screens, accounts, apps, settings, and more.

This is especially useful if you want to hand over your device to a young one without having to worry about them getting into your banking apps, critical settings, or other personal files and apps. The same can also be done on the Pixel tab, considering that you're more likely to share the big screen device among family members compared to your smartphone.

You, yourself, can have more than one profile on your device — one for your personal life, and a secondary one for your professional life.

Switching between users is as simple as heading to Settings → System → Users, but with Android 16, Google wants to make the switching process even simpler.

As pointed out by Mishaal Rahman in a report for Android Authority, Android 16 Beta 2 now has a dedicated account switcher widget, allowing for rapid switching when needed. The widget is live for all running Beta 2, and will be a solid addition for the regular user when stable comes knocking, especially on tablets.

Seamless user switching, right from the home screen