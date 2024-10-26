Key Takeaways Android 16 is expected to be named 'Baklava' as part of Google's dessert-themed codenames.

This breaks the tradition of alphabetical order in Android names due to changes in the development process.

Android is still committed to fun names, hinting at a possible realignment of all codenames in the future.

Be prepared for some flaky pastry on your next Pixel device . It's pretty certain at this point that Android 16 will be known officially as 'Baklava.'

This news is not entirely unexpected because we've been hearing rumors of it for months. Reliable leaker Mishaal Rahman confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that baklava was coming when he spotted it at the end of a long Google list of official Android codenames. He then went out and bought himself some baklava to celebrate.

Baklava breaks from Android tradition

But wait a moment, you might be thinking. What about the letter 'W'? After all, Android has a long tradition of naming each version in alphabetical order. Android 15 was Vanilla Ice Cream. Shouldn't the next one be something along the lines of Whipped Cream, or White Sugar Sponge Cake?

Here's a look at the past five Android codenames:

Android 15: Vanilla Ice Cream

Android 14: Upside Down Cake

Android 13: Tiramisu

Android 12: Snow Cone

Android 11: Red Velvet Cake

And on it goes, all the way back to Android 1.5 'Cupcake' in 2009 (the first two versions of Android were named 'Alpha' and 'Bender').

Google may be realigning its naming conventions

But it's not as much a break from convention as it at first seems. The change is likely due to changes in the Android development process. The way Google names release builds has been altered with the introduction of the 'trunk stable' project. For example, while Android 14 was codenamed Upside Down Cake, its QPR2 began with the prefix 'A' instead of 'U'. This means we could see Google re-align all of its codenames in the future.

It doesn't mean the end of dessert-themed names. After all, this is one of Google's most loved traditions. The Android 16 name confirms that Google is still committed to playful Android names. We can all look forward to some baklava when it arrives next year.