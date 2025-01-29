Summary Android 16 is expected to include an enhanced 'make more apps dark' feature, allowing users to apply a dark theme to all apps, even those without native support (like Amazon and PayPal).

Unlike previous attempts, this new feature uses a more intelligent approach than simple color inversion, resulting in a more natural and visually appealing dark theme for unsupported apps.

While the feature was absent from Android 15, it's now showing up in Android 16 beta builds, suggesting that it might be available in the stable Android 16 release.

Using dark mode as the system default has become a staple for smartphone users. Not only does the mode make using your phone for an extended duration easier on the eyes, it also helps conserve precious battery, especially on devices with OLED panels.

A majority of developers have embraced the dark, with widespread support for most categories of Android applications. However, there are some apps that still lag behind, even popular ones like Amazon and PayPal. Google was previously reported to be taking matters into its own hands, with an in-development feature that would let users force apps to run in dark mode, even if they didn't natively support it.

The feature didn't make the Android 15 cut, but it now appears to be on track for Android 16.

Progress on the April 2024-spotted feature seems to be ongoing, as highlighted by credible Android analyst Mishaal Rahman in a report for Android Authority. Dissimilar to the override force-dark option found in Developer Options, the upcoming make more apps dark feature reportedly exhibits a more dynamic approach. Instead of simply inverting colors, the feature produces more appealing results by intelligently choosing certain elements to change, akin to native dark mode support.

In contrast to early Android 15 builds, where the feature was located in Settings → Accessibility → Color and motion, Android 16 places it in a more appropriate and relevant space — Settings → Display & touch → Dark theme.

Dark mode's future is bright

Source: Android Authority

"Automatically convert light theme apps to dark theme," reads the feature's description with a toggle next to it. For reference, with Android 15, the feature's description clearly stated that the feature may result in display issues with some apps, "like inverted colors."

The feature is still hidden, so you won't see it yet if you're running the first Android 16 beta — however, its presence behind flags does give us hope that Google is actively working on the feature, with stable Android 16 likely to mark its public availability.