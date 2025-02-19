Summary Android 16's new Advanced Protection program enhances Google's existing security service of the same name.

A new AdvancedProtectionManager API lets compatible apps automatically change their own security settings when the device's Advanced Protection mode is on.

The feature is not activated on Android 16 Beta 2 yet, but code for the new API has already been added.

Google already has a solid protection service, known as the Advanced Protection Program, for protecting your online presence against hacking attempts. Now it's working on another protection system that uses the same name, but this time for Android 16. It's meant to double up on said Google service as an added security layer on your device.

Related What is the Google Advanced Protection Program? A service that will boost your online security

Google's existing program offers features such as protection against phishing attacks, safe web browsing, and more. Android 16's program adds a few features to these, notably disabling 2G and protecting against memory-related exploits in supported apps.

Now, as reported by Android Authority, a new AdvancedProtectionManager API is poised to take things a step further. This is a framework that your phone's apps can tap into to let them see when Advanced Protection is enabled so they can alter their settings accordingly.

A quick way to enable more thorough security

Every app works differently. They all have their own ways of enabling security settings, like biometric locks and screenshot-blocking measures. If you were to manually enable these for each app, it would not only take a lot of time, but often require a quick Google search to see how it's done.

The AdvancedProtectionManager API in Android 16 hopes to change that. Apps that add support for the new system can respond to Advanced Protection being enabled by tweaking their security settings automatically to facilitate comprehensive protection for your phone.

Close

Currently, enabling Advanced Protection on Android 16 blocks certain features like sideloading (above), but a new API will let apps take things a step further (via Android Authority).

Note that the new feature isn't available for use at the moment. Apparently, it is contingent upon Google adding an "Advanced Protection" page to Android's Settings menu via an update to Google Play Services.

Also, as Android Authority points out, the extent to which this service will work will largely depend on apps adopting support for the API. If an app is incompatible with it, it won't be able to automatically alter its security settings to match those of the phone. Perhaps security-focused apps will be quick to add support, but don't expect the majority of apps to hook into the API anytime soon.

By the way, the Android 16 Beta 2 became available earlier this week for Pixel phones (Pixel 6 onwards) and the Pixel Tablet, with Google's stable Android 16 release likely coming out in late spring.