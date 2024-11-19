Key Takeaways Google has accelerated its Android release schedule, with the first Android 16 developer preview out now, much earlier than expected.

Stable Android 16 is set to launch in Q2 2025 to align with device launch cycles and deliver faster updates to users.

Expect two developer previews in 2024, four beta releases before stable Android 16. Google plans to reach Platform Stability in March 2025.

Android 14's beta releases were a roller coaster ride; Android 15 debuted after Google's major Pixel 9 flagship series, and now Android 16 is hurling towards us like a meteor. We've known for a while now that Google is expediting its major OS releases, but we didn't know the Mountain View, California-based tech giant would completely floor the gas pedal with Android 16.

Expedited by roughly a quarter, Android 16's Developer Preview 1 (DP1) is out today, while some major OEMs are still struggling with rolling out Android 15. For reference, Android 15 DP1 wasn't out until February earlier this year, moving the Android release timeline ahead by 3–4 months. In fact, DP1 for the last four major Android releases have all been released in February.

Google's reasoning behind expediting the major OS release is that it better suits the device launch schedule across the Android ecosystem. "This is the start of Android having more frequent API releases as part of our effort to drive faster innovation in apps and devices," wrote Google in its blog post. According to the tech giant, users can expect stable Android 16 to land sometime in Q2, 2025 — on June 3, 2025, specifically, if a previous leak is to be believed.

This sets Google up for success, where it can potentially avoid releasing a new flagship running last year's OS — which was the case with the Pixel 9 series. For users looking to try out an almost-stable experience, Google has revealed that it aims to achieve Android 16 Platform Stability sometime in March 2025, with public betas coming much sooner.

Source: Google

If Google sticks with its release timeline, Android enthusiasts can expect two developer previews in 2024 (including the one released today), paired with four beta releases before stable Android 16 comes knocking.

For reference, users can expect Android 16 DP2 to land in December, followed by the first beta release that brings Android 16 to a much larger subset of users, likely opening the doors to Android 16 to non-Pixel devices too.

An I/O rollout might be on the cards

February will mark the second beta where Google will potentially introduce new features and iron out bugs before March's Platform Stability, finalizing all developer APIs and app-facing behaviors. The last beta is expected to arrive in April, followed by Google showing off the new OS release in stable sometime in Q2.

It's worth noting that the tech giant's annual I/O developer conference takes place in May each year. You'd have to go all the way back to 2014 to spot an I/O that didn't take place in the month of May. It's worth noting, however, that Google unveiled 2014's major OS release, Android Lollipop, at I/O. Considering the recent leak that suggests Android 16 will come out on June 3, 2025, could we be eyeing a shift from May to June for 2025's Google I/O? On the other hand, it could be that the recent leak is incorrect, and Google might stick with May for I/O and officially rollout Android 16 at the event — which matches its "planned launch in Q2 of 2025." We're sure we'll uncover these details as we approach 2025.

Also worth noting is that 2023's Pixel 7a and 2024's Pixel 8a were both released in the month of May. If Google's new expedited release schedule does stay on track, the tech giant's mid-range Pixel 9a might potentially be the first smartphone to launch with Android 16 out of the box.