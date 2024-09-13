Key Takeaways Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 fixes the incomplete Charging Optimization feature from the first QPR1 beta.

The previous beta lacked the option to disable the charging limit, causing inconvenience for power users.

Beta 2 introduces a new menu for Charging Optimization within Settings, allowing users to choose between Adaptive Charging and a hard 80% cap.

Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 is out now, and brings a much-needed fix for a feature that was only partially released earlier.

Late in August, with the release of Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1, Google introduced new animations for certain Quick Settings tiles paired with slightly tweaked haptics, and the long-rumored Charging Optimization feature.

The latter, which essentially let users set a hard limit on charging, wasn't completely implemented in the first beta version, but it appears to be fixed now.

The Charging Optimization tool did not roll out widely with QPR1 Beta 1, though some users at the time reported seeing prompt notifications for it with an option to enable the feature directly from the notification.

Little did they know, with the first beta, Google hadn't implemented a dedicated section for the feature within settings, and users that enabled the hard charging limit were stuck with it, with no option to turn it off. This was a major inconvenience for power users who might have needed a full charge to get through the day.

As spotted by Mishaal Rahman, a settings panel for Charging Optimization is live now, and it lets users choose between Adaptive Charging that learns your habits and finishes charging right before you normally unplug your phone, and Limit to 80% for a hard cap. Users can find the toggle in Settings → Battery → Charging optimization. It is likely that down the line, Google might introduce more charging limits, giving users more preference for their charging needs.

Elsewhere, QPR1 Beta 2 also brings a redesigned Settings menu, a one-tap keyboard switcher, seamless status bar chips for screen recording, heads-up style notifications, and more for smartphones, alongside the return of lock screen widgets for tablets!