The first Android phone turned 15 years old. It's time to think about Android 15. With Android 14 available in stable, rumors and leaks are spreading about what next year's Android version has in store. We spotted a few key details over the last few months. While we wait for more information, we have things we would love to see. Dive into everything we know about Android 15 and our wishlist of features in this article.

What we know about Android 15 so far

Android 15 is called Vanilla Ice Cream

Google doesn't use its internal Android code names for marketing purposes anymore, but the company is more open about its upcoming versions. That's why we know Android 15 will be called Vanilla Ice Cream. Given the alphabetical ordering of its versions, it's an obvious choice to follow after Android 14's Upside Down Cake.

The Vanilla Ice Cream name is also a nice nod to the history of Android. The base version of Android is often referred to as vanilla Android (as in plain Android). We're looking forward to the jokes about how some manufacturers' versions of Android 15 will be less vanilla than others.

Android has become increasingly modular over the years, with many core features outsourced into so-called mainline modules. The advantage of this approach is that it allows Google to update components without a full system update. This approach brings new features to phones that don't receive updates anymore. It also patches security issues faster.

Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and ultra-wideband are decoupled from system updates, so it makes sense that Google would outsource another connectivity standard like NFC. As Android expert Mishaal Rahman spotted in Android Open Source Project (AOSP) code changes, Google wants to modify NFC components and turn them into a mainline module.

Our wishlist for Android 15

Since we're still light on details, we thought about the must-have features Google should add with the next Android version. Here's our wishlist of everything we want to see in Android 15.

Android 15 should give us lock screen widgets

We asked Google for lock screen widgets in our Android 14 wishlist, but this didn't pan out. That's why lock screen widgets are back on the menu for Android 15. This time around, it looks like they could become a thing. Android expert Mishaal Rahman spotted a new SystemUI flag called "widget_on_keyguard" in Android 14's latest release. This indicates that Google is building a codebase to allow one or more widgets on the lock screen. Not much more is known about it at this stage.

Apple popularized lock screen widgets with iOS 16, but they were already available on Android. You could add a handful of fullscreen widgets to Android 4.2 Jelly Bean and swipe through them to the left and right of your lock screen. Compared to Apple's solution, you couldn't add these widgets to the lock screen. Think of them as additional panels. Given that Apple uses its Apple Watch complications to create widgets on your lock screen, it's unclear if Google can go a similar route.

Some phone makers like Samsung allow you to add widgets to your lock screen. This works for a handful of system widgets. You can add virtually any widget to your lock screen if you use Samsung's advanced Good Lock app. We would love to see this functionality in all Android phones, preferably with a standardized library or API all app developers can hook into.

Android 15 should allow for stacked widgets

Android is the platform for inventing widgets. Apple was late to the party with iOS 14 in 2014 but added some smart ideas to the concept. Among them is the option to create widgets stacks, which let you put multiple widgets in a single spot on your home screen and swipe through them. We would love to see similar functionality on Android, but there are pitfalls.

Android widgets are powerful. They allow for all kinds of gestures and movements, including scrolling through content. Apple's widgets are static and limited. They recently gained the option to add actions to buttons within the widget, previously serving as passive decor rather than active elements on the home screen. This restricted approach makes it easy for Apple to reserve a scrolling gesture for swiping through a widget stack. Given the interactive nature of Android widgets, Google needs to use some tricks to figure out widgets stacks on Android.

Some manufacturers implemented their versions of widget stacks ahead of Google, with Samsung as an example. On Samsung's default launcher, you can stack widgets sideways, allowing you to scroll left or right to move through the stack. The only limitation is that the widgets must offer compatible sizes. Samsung's take on stacks features auto-rotate, showing you the most relevant widget at a time, like Apple does.

Android 15 should launch predictive back navigation in full

Google started experimenting with predictive back gestures in Android 13. It offered a peek at the home screen in select apps when the next swipe back would take you to it. The company expanded this experiment with in-app and app-to-app transitions in Android 14. You must activate developer options to use the feature fully. Even then, only a few apps support it, most of which are first-party Google apps.

With Android 15, it's time for Google to launch this predictive gesture system. For one, it will offer smoother transitions than we ever saw on Android, potentially surpassing iOS's excellent approach to animations. For another, it will make navigating your phone more intuitive, allowing you to peek ahead at where your next step will take you. Moving back to the home screen or another app will no longer be a surprise. We can't wait for this feature to launch.

Android 15 should give us dedicated Wi-Fi and mobile network toggles

Google streamlined its quick settings toggles on Pixel phones with Android 12 and combined Wi-Fi and mobile internet into a single one. Two years later, this still isn't a great idea. Wi-Fi networks often aren't stable. You may need to disconnect and reconnect your phone to make the connection reliable. Conversely, you sometimes need to turn off mobile data to make your phone cling to a weak Wi-Fi connection.

These actions are simpler with individual toggles for Wi-Fi and mobile internet. It also doesn't help that Google's use of long pressing and tapping is inconsistent when using the Internet toggle.

This is mainly a problem with Google's first-party Pixel phones. Most manufacturers have stuck with individual toggles for both. At the same time, Google could redesign its quick settings toggles from the ground up. It's good that the toggles give you more information at a glance, but this has a downside. They take up a lot of space. We're sure some compromise could be found.

Android 15 should bring back custom icon shapes and more

We've said it before, and we'll say it again. Bring back more powerful customization tools on Android, particularly when it comes to Pixel phones. Before the Material You update as part of Android 12, you could change app icon shapes, fonts, and quick settings icon styles, allowing you to create a more personalized look for your phone. This was removed in favor of the automatic wallpaper-based theming in Android 12 and later.

Google brought back some customization options over the last two years. Android 14 lets you change your lock screen clock with a handful of options, along with the option to tweak its colors without touching the rest of your theme. These additions seem half-hearted and like a reaction to Apple's more customizable lock screen.

On top of the return of custom icon shapes, fonts, and icon styles, we'd love for Google to open more forms of customization. For example, a system UI tuner like on Samsung phones could let you hide and tweak icons in the status bar. Some people want to know if Bluetooth is turned on without looking at quick settings.

We also want to be able to remove the At a Glance widget on the Pixel launcher. Not everyone likes using it, and it takes up space. Similarly, Google could alleviate the need to use a third-party launcher with more grid and ordering options, like options such as 5x6 or 6x6. What about custom icon packs? And if you don't like cluttering your home screen with apps, an option to retain the previous position in the app drawer would be appreciated.

Android 15 should give us a more reliable backup system

Some people who updated their Pixel phones to Android 14 were plagued by bootloops, with Google unable to recover their data. Even with Google's backups turned on, it's likely that not all data can be recovered through it. That's because Google's cloud backup system is barebones compared to what Apple does with its iCloud backups. That's what we would like to see from Google.

When you upgrade to a new iPhone, you can transfer your data from your old iPhone to your new iPhone, even when you don't have physical access to your old phone. Things are more complicated on Android. You usually need to connect your old and new phones to transfer as much data as possible. You may have to log in to apps again and re-download app data after the transfer.

Creating a robust backup system like Apple might not be easy on Android. There are only a handful of iPhone models, but there are hundreds, if not thousands, of Android phone models. They have slightly altered hardware and software. Building a backup system that accounts for all devices could be impossible. If there is a company that can figure this out, we're sure it would be Google.

Android 15 should give everyone Samsung-style automations

Samsung and Apple are showing Google how phone automation can be done. You can use Bixby routines on your Samsung phone to automate your device as you see fit, including Samsung ecosystem extensions like Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Watches. You can choose automatic triggers or build buttons to start several actions at once that typically take multiple taps in multiple places. Apple's automations aren't as powerful, but they're capable for a company that gives users limited control.

Google offers some automations for Pixel phones, but those are basic. You're limited to choosing a location or a Wi-Fi network as your trigger. There are four options to make your phone run automatically: Turn on Do Not Disturb, set device to silent, set device to vibrate, and set device to ring. There are other automations in the settings, like automatic bedtime mode based on your alarm or sleep schedule, as well as Assistant routines. The latter is more concerned with smart home automation than your phone.

We have a capable third-party solution we can turn to: Tasker. Getting started with the app is complicated and isn't always intuitive. Those unwilling to dive deep into customization might need a built-in automation tool that is easier to understand and ready to go out of the box to get started. Google could throw in some help from generative AI like it did with Google Home.

Android 15 should make its USB webcam mode wireless

Google introduced a wired USB webcam mode with Android 14 QPR1. It's a great idea since your phone's camera is better than whatever is built-in on your laptop. Google could make this feature better by adding a wireless mode.

Apple's Continuity Camera for Mac and iPhone proved that it's possible and can work without hiccups. A few third-party apps let you use your Android phone as a wireless webcam. However, many people aren't comfortable using a third-party app as it's not always clear which servers the video passes through. A built-in solution would be better and present less of an obstacle.

The Android 15 developer preview should arrive in a few months

If history is any indication, we're still a few months away from Android 15's first developer preview. Google usually publishes the earliest versions of its new phones in February or March. You can still beta test new OS versions by joining the Android beta program to test Android 14 QPR1, which will be released in stable as the December 2023 feature drop.

Zachary Kew-Denniss, Chandraveer Mathur, Will Sattelberg, and Matthew Sholtz contributed to this article.

Thanks: Samarth Verma