Summary A new compact notification option was spotted in the latest beta version of Android 15.

This new compact notification could be great for full-screen apps like YouTube and even video games.

It's unclear when it will be made available, but it could arrive with an Android 15 QPR update or with Android 16.

If you use any type of smartphone, tablet or computer, you'll know that there's this complicated love-hate relationship when it comes to notifications. While it's great to get those instant notifications about something important, sometimes, those same notifications can really just wait. Now, every ecosystem handles notifications differently, and while things have come a long way and are pretty good on Android, there's always going to be room for improvement.

Of course, making changes is a bit of a slippery slope, but we think this upcoming update to notifications on Android is going to make a huge difference, giving users exactly what they want. While it's still unclear when this new notification system will be implemented, the folks at Android Authority were able to spot and test the new notification system in the latest beta version of Android 15.

A new way to get notified

The new heads-up notification was discovered by Android expert Mishaal Rahman, and could provide users with a more "compact" and less distracting notification method in the near future. Now, you won't be able to access this setting by downloading the latest beta version of Android 15 since it isn't a formal part of the OS. But Rahman was able to get it working by doing a bit of tinkering with the OS.

And as you can see from the image above, the new compact notification is substantially smaller than what is currently found on Android. Of course, there are going to be trade-offs here, as you're also seeing a lot less of the incoming message in this new setting. The small preview only shows a little of the text and completely removes any preview images.

Despite this, Rahman shares that action can still be taken on this new compact notification, giving users the option to expand it and even quickly reply if needed. As stated before, this isn't something that's even live at the moment, so it's unclear if it will find its way to the public. Rahman does highlight that even though this is currently in the software, Google may not make it available in the upcoming release of Android 15.

Instead, Rahman thinks that this feature will go live in the future QPR update, or might even arrive with Android 16. So, while this change will be a welcome addition, it's unclear just when it will make an appearance. With that said, there are ways to fix some of the issues with how notifications are handled in Android, so we recommend taking a look, since it could really improve your Android notification experience.