Some of our favorite Android 15 features include quality-of-life, making navigating the system much easier, and introducing security features that can save you in a pinch. We outlined the top features that we feel are underrated from the Android 15 update. Whether you own the newest Pixel device or are pining for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, you should have access to Android 15 and its nifty features.

7 App archiving in Android 15

Save on precious storage space

You can archive unused apps on Android 15. Essentially, it still stores the data associated with that app, like your login credentials, but it puts it away apps so it becomes removed from your device as if you uninstalled it. It's a great way to preserve storage, especially if you're running low on space and temporarily need it for something else.

App archiving can be done from your app settings; choose an app you'd like to archive and tap Archive. You can restore archive apps from the same screen. So once you have your storage space in order and want to use an archived app again, restore it from your settings.

6 Android 15 improves Picture-in-Picture

Buttery-smooth floating windows

When shelling out for devices with bigger screens, such as the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, we'd like to make the most out of our phone's screens. That includes being able to multi-task between apps and watching videos on one part of the screen. How often have you watched a YouTube video thumbnail and thought it was too small to watch, but you didn't want to have it take up the full screen with the app? Picture-in-picture (PiP) allows us to create floating windows with videos and apps without switching.

PiP isn't exclusive to Android 15; the feature has been around for smartphones since Android 8. PiP on Android 15 is noticeably smoother and has become more responsive for window re-sizing. These added details make the feature much less clunky, making it worthwhile to use again.

You can now reset your Bluetooth on the fly

Source: Justin Ward / Android Police

When you're trying to establish a new Bluetooth connection or reset it, going through the settings page every time can be a pain. Android 15 might be considered a more minimal update than expected, but it does a great job addressing convenience. You can access the Bluetooth popup dialog instead when tinkering with settings. Android 15 has a Bluetooth Quick Settings tile option when you swipe down on your screen.

The Bluetooth popup dialog lets you perform functions like toggling Bluetooth on/off and connecting and disconnecting your connected devices while accessing the Bluetooth settings page. It's quick and easy, just the way we like it.

4 Introduction to wallet role in Android 15

Third-party wallet apps can easily be used

Setting up a digital wallet account seems more like the norm than five years to ten years ago. Wallet apps handle NFC payments. But if you own a device like Samsung, you have choices like Google Wallet and Samsung Wallet. But having choices means it gets confusing which one to use, and if you happen to use/own multiple devices, setting up multiple payment options might be a situation you're in.

The wallet role in Android 15 introduces a default wallet function, meaning you can finally set up a preferred default wallet app. Android 15 lets you access your wallet via the Quick Settings tile by swiping down on your phone. Changing to a third-party wallet option becomes so simple.

3 Android 15 brings Theft Protection

Unauthorized access becomes heavily restricted

Theft Protection is one of the most interesting features to come out. It didn't immediately come out to Android 15 when the Pixel 9 series launched; the feature began rolling out later, leaving it flying under the radar since.

Theft Protection is exactly what it sounds like; it prevents unauthorized users from accessing your device, completely locking it down when it's been stolen. Theft Protection uses AI, your device's motion sensors, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth to detect if someone takes it and runs away. Once on lockdown, the thief can't access your apps and information. Identity theft is a dangerous crime that can really hinder you for years to come, and with how much information we store in our smartphone devices, it's a relief to see protection against it.

Keep an eye out for Identity Check

It's only available on Pixel phones via the stable QPR1 update, but Google plans to roll it out to other devices later this year. Identity Check is part of the Theft Protection feature. The feature is used for extra protection outside your usual location.

Source: Google

Enabling Identity Check makes users authenticate (biometrics like fingerprint and facial recognition) when accessing sensitive accounts or device settings. When traveling, this is a great feature since we often store vital information like payments on our devices. Identity Check can prevent your info from getting into the wrong hands.

2 Private Space in Android 15

Keep your sensitive apps and data hidden

Improved privacy and protection have become the forefront of Android 15. Private Space creates a dedicated area on your smartphone to store sensitive apps and data. It's not the same as Samsung's Secure Folder feature. Android 15's Private Space feature is more seamlessly integrated into your device as if nothing has changed, whereas the Secure Folder feature is closer to an app-like experience. That's why the Android 15 Private Space experience is still great if you want your data/apps to have a digital safe space for your apps without it being obvious.

Private Space creates an Android profile, which ties it to those apps/data you have stored. It's almost like you're making a mask so you can swap between your profiles without being asked why you needed to lock down your phone as is. However, if you want to double down on protection without someone mistakenly using your phone, you can set up a separate lock to add an extra layer of security.

1 Android 15 introduces satellite connectivity

SOS messaging has become possible

Source: Verizon

It will depend on your carrier, but Android 15 has built-in satellite connectivity. In Pixel devices (Pixel 9 series), the feature is similar to Pixel Satellite SOS. Essentially, satellite connectivity lets users send and receive text messages via satellite networks when no cellular or Wi-Fi signal is available. After seeing the 2024 hurricane season go into full effect last year, having a sturdy emergency communication plan becomes necessary. Satellite connectivity is an absolute asset when there's no coverage around. Not every user will have this option, so check in with a carrier beforehand.

Waiting for Android 16 and notification changes

Some QPR1 beta 1 and 2 features haven't dropped yet. For example, we hoped that features like the Notification Cooldown feature would come sooner to Android 15, but we might have to wait until Android 16 or the next Pixel Drop. We saw it come back to Android 15 QPR2 beta 2. With more apps and features being integrated into the software, app and system notifications can get out of hand if not managed properly. It would be great to see more management options outside of silencing and snoozing notifications.