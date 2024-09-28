Android 15 is now available in AOSP, but no phones have received the update. Rumors suggest Google Pixel devices will get it around mid-October. However, the beta version has been available for over six months, giving us plenty of time to explore what Google has in store. Having tested it from the beginning, we gathered insights into Android 15's top new features. Here are seven essential Android 15 tips and tricks you need to know.

7 Set a third-party app as your default wallet app

You can finally choose your preferred wallet for tap-to-pay transactions

Customization has always been a core strength of Android, and Android 15 takes it further. While previous versions allowed you to set default apps for certain actions (like using Google Drive to open PDFs or changing your default calling app), Android 15 lets you set a third-party payment app as your default wallet app.

If your bank's app offers tap-to-pay functionality instead of relying on Google Wallet, you can make it your default wallet. Moreover, when you change your default payment app, this change is reflected in the Quick Settings menu for easy access. Here's how to set your default wallet app:

Open Settings. Tap Apps. Scroll down and select Default apps. Choose Wallet app and select your preferred app as the default. Close

6 Cap charging at 80% for battery health

Keep your battery healthy with this simple setting

Android phones last longer than ever, with people holding onto their smartphones longer. Moreover, OEMs like Samsung and Google now offer long-term software support, so there's less need to upgrade every year. However, keep the battery in good condition to ensure your phone holds up over time. Android 15 makes this easier by introducing an option to limit charging to 80%.

While Adaptive Charging helps by slowly charging your phone from 80% to 100%, the new feature allows you to stop charging at 80% for better long-term battery health. If you want to be extra cautious with your battery, here's how to activate this feature:

Open Settings. Select Battery. Tap Charging optimizations. Close Toggle on Use charging optimization, then tap Limit to 80%. Close

5 Temporarily archive apps you don't use

Free up space without losing the app's data

It's 2024, but even flagship smartphones like the Google Pixel 9 still start with 128GB of storage, which isn't enough for many users. If you constantly struggle to manage storage but don't want to delete apps because of the hassle of signing in and setting them up again, Android 15 has a solution for you.

Android 15 introduces app archiving, allowing you to remove an app from your phone while keeping its data intact. This frees up storage. When you reinstall the app later, it picks up where you left off. It's perfect when you need space quickly but don't want to delete apps permanently. Just archive an unused app, and when you're ready, tap Restore to download it from the Play Store and resume where you left off. Here's how to do it:

Open Settings. Go to Apps and tap See all apps. Select the app you want to archive. Close In the app info screen, tap Archive. To restore the app later, tap Restore. Close

4 Save split-screen apps for easier access

Quickly relaunch your favorite app combinations with ease

One of the best features of Android smartphones is the ability to use multiple apps side by side, something that's missing on rival platforms (looking at you, iOS). However, you had to manually launch apps in split-screen every time, even if you used the same pair frequently. Android 15 improves this by allowing you to save app pairs, so you can open your favorite apps in split-screen view with one tap.

Open two apps in split-screen by tapping the app icon and selecting Split screen. Tap the area between the two apps. Select Save app pair. Close This creates a shortcut on your home screen, allowing you to open both apps in split-screen mode with a single tap. Close

3 Hide apps in a secure private space

Keep your sensitive apps hidden from prying eyes

We often share our devices with friends and family but want to keep certain apps or data private. Android 15 introduces a Private space feature where you can hide apps from view. Apps stored in Private space are hidden from the launcher, notifications, and everywhere else. Android 15 also allows you to create a new Google account for Private space, ensuring photos and other data don't appear in your primary account. Here's how to set it up:

Open Settings. Go to Security & privacy. Scroll down and select Private space. Tap Set up. You're prompted to create a new Google account. If not needed, select Skip. Create a lock that's different from your device's screen lock for added privacy. Close Private space appears at the bottom of your launcher. Close

You can also hide the Private space from the launcher by turning on an option in settings. To access it later, type private space in the app launcher search bar.

Close

You can't transfer installed apps to Private space. Instead, you'll download them separately using the Google account for Private space via the Play Store within that Private space.

2 Record just one app at a time

Capture only the app you need without showing your entire screen

Screen recording is one of the most useful features on Android, but many users often forget to hide sensitive information or notifications while recording. Switching between apps can unintentionally reveal data that wasn't meant to be shown. Android 15 addresses this issue with a new feature that allows you to record only a specific app. Even if you switch to another app, only the selected app is captured.

To use this feature, tap the Screen record tile in the Quick Settings menu and select Record one app. You'll then see a list of apps on your device. Choose the app you want to record, and it records that app without showing any data from others.

Close

1 Protect your device from thieves

Toggle on this extra layer of protection to keep your device safe

Source: Google

Getting your smartphone stolen is always a nightmare. Having experienced a bag of Android devices being stolen in Barcelona, I know how frustrating it can be. However, Android 15 introduces new security layers to protect your device better.

First, even if your device is stolen, Android 15 prevents the thief from wiping the phone and setting it up with a new account. During the setup process, the device asks for the original lock screen passcode or a sign-in to your Google account to proceed.

Additionally, Google added another layer of protection. Your phone can now detect if it's being snatched. Using sensors and AI, the device senses when it changes hands and is stolen, instantly locking the screen and requiring a passcode to unlock. While this feature isn't exclusive to Android 15 (it's available on devices running Android 10 and above), it's a smart way to keep your phone safe. You can activate this in the Security & privacy section of the Settings app.

Android 15 offers the most useful tips and tricks yet

Android 15 is packed with hidden tips and tricks that help you get the most from your device. I find the charging cap limit and app-pairing features particularly useful. Even though Android 15 isn't widely available yet, you can still experience its flagship features by installing the beta on any compatible device.