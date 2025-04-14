Summary Android 15 quietly doubled the minimum storage requirement for devices to obtain Google Mobile Services (GMS) certification, increasing it from 16GB to 32GB.

This new storage rule applies to both new devices shipping with Android 15 and existing devices attempting to upgrade, potentially preventing updates for phones and tablets with less than 32GB of internal storage.

While Google can't stop manufacturers from using less storage with the open-source Android, this change aims to improve the user experience on budget-friendly devices by providing more space for apps, as GMS is essential for accessing key Google services like the Play Store.

Google's Android 15 has been out for a while now, with its successor, Android 16, already in its Platform Stability phase. However, a major Android 15 change seems to have gone unnoticed.

With Android 15, Google has reportedly increased the storage requirements a device needs to be able to obtain a Google Mobile Services (GMS) certification.