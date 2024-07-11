Summary Android 15 may solve the struggle of managing different smart home devices from various brands.

Matter smart home standard could create a universal language for seamless communication between devices.

Thread mesh networking protocol will be integrated into Android 15 for more efficient connectivity between your smartphone and smart home devices.

If you're in the habit of buying smart home devices from different brands, you've likely experienced the frustration of managing these devices. The struggle to manage multiple smart home devices and get them to communicate seamlessly with each other can be a real headache. Each device typically comes with its own app, designed by the manufacturer, which only adds to the complexity. If that's your problem, Android 15 could soon devise a solution.

Related Best outdoor security cameras in 2024 Today's smart security cameras are more powerful, accessible, and affordable than ever

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are the most widely adopted communication protocols among smart home devices, making connecting to these gadgets much easier. Meanwhile, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi still fall short compared to Thread mesh networking protocol when it comes to power efficiency and the quality of the connection.

Matter could solve compatibility issues among smart home devices, regardless of their manufacturer

Google started working on the Thread network stack last year, and it has already been implemented in Google TV devices running Android TV OS 14. As reported by the Android Authority, this networking protocol will be added to devices running Android 15 to let Android phones communicate with other devices on the same network.

The communication between these devices became possible thanks to the Matter smart home standard, developed by the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA). In simple terms, Matter could be the universal language between smart home devices and create a freeway for direct communication.

Source: Android Authority/ Mishaal Rahman

For example, it enables you to connect a Matter-compatible light bulb to a Matter-compatible switch or application, regardless of their manufacturers and ecosystem. Matter will not replace Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, but it tries to close the communication gap between smart home devices. Thread mesh networking protocol will be released to smartphones running Android 15 and with Thread radio.

Related Android 15: Leaks, timeline, and everything new in Beta 3 Here's what we know about Android 15 now that the next beta has landed

The feature isn't yet officially available, but if you're technical, you might be able to enable it by digging into Android 15 code. Once the Android 15 update is available for your device, you can navigate to Settings> Connected devices> Connection preferences> Thread, where you may find a "Use Thread" toggle. Additionally, the list of Android devices that may ship with Thread radio is still unknown, but the upcoming Android 15 updates could bring the functionality to eligible phones. For now, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are the only phones on the market with Thread radios.