Key Takeaways Android 15 expands restrictions on sensitive permissions for sideloaded apps, excluding those from the Play Store or compliant third-party stores.

Google aims to align with the EU’s DMA by ensuring third-party app stores are as functional and secure as the Play Store.

The changes encourage users to use trusted app stores rather than downloading APKs from unverified sources.

Sideloading apps has been synonymous with Android since its inception. But this is a feature that pretty much caters exclusively to enthusiasts, and isn't all that well known to casual consumers. And while it used to be a hot topic and, for some, the very reason you'd buy an Android device, Google's views on sideloading have changed over the years as the mobile OS has evolved and matured.

And in an attempt to expand Android to a wider audience, the brand has taken certain precautions in order to make the experience safer and more reliable. Of course, there are always casualties when it comes to the introduction of refinements, and one of those is that it has become even harder to sideload apps over the past few iterations of Android. But the good news is that Android has struck a nice balance, allowing sideloading from third-party app stores, and other sources, so long as they comply with the new restrictions that are in place.

We reported on Android's new Play Integrity API that provides a wealth of new buffers that ensures that Google, along with developers, are aware of how their apps are being installed, providing more control if something is out of place when it comes to an installation. Now, Android Authority's Mishaal Rahman does a deep dive of sorts regarding the various security features that have been put in place since Android 13. And in the process, Google has made it harder for apps that are installed from outside sources to access core parts of Android.

Source: Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

One of the biggest impacts is that Google prevents access to the accessibility and notification listener APIs. Of course, as mentioned before, Google does allow third-party access to these APIs, which does provide some flexibility. And with the upcoming release of Android 15, the restrictions are becoming even tighter, with Rahman highlighting the new sections that are now going to be locked down, like overlay permissions, SMS runtime permission, device admin permission, Dialer, and more. Again, these restrictions will be applied to any apps downloaded from outside approved sources.

Now, for enthusiasts, this is going to be a tough pill to swallow, but it really shows that the times are now changing. The writing has been on the wall for some time now, but Google is pushing to make Android for the masses. It's no longer something that users are supposed to tinker with in order to get the best experience possible. The flip side of all of this, and this can surely be debated, is that it shows how Google is taking things quite seriously with regard to the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA) and making efforts to put third-party stores at parity with the Play Store.

It's providing a way for these third-party app stores to exist but still comply with the secure features necessary to keep Android as secure as possible. Of course, there are many different ways to view these changes, but we have to hope that these are all going to be for the better.