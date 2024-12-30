Android 15's new sideloading restrictions could signal a shift for the Android ecosystem, challenging its historically open nature. These tighter security measures protect average users from malicious apps but risk alienating power users, amateur developers, modders, and enthusiasts who depend on Android's flexibility. With Android 15 rolling out to the newest Google Pixel phones and more manufacturers following, the backlash to these changes quickly becomes apparent.

Android's openness was a key selling point for me. Experimenting and learning on a customizable and open platform shaped my early years in Android development. I still remember bricking my first device within months of buying it, but figuring out how to unbrick it got me interested in development. While Google's efforts to enhance user safety are understandable, stripping away the features that make Android fun and unique could alienate the community that contributed to its success.

What are the new restrictions on Android 15?

Source: Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

Sensitive permissions

Some sensitive permissions requested by sideloaded apps in Android 15 will now be restricted by default. When users install apps from outside the Google Play Store or approved third-party stores, the system flags each permission on the Restricted Settings list that is being requested. These permissions must be manually activated one by one through the Settings menu. Unlike previous versions of Android, there isn't a way to universally allow apps from any unknown source to bypass these restrictions.

Google's device implementation rules require the following Restricted Settings to be implemented by default: